Adani Group CFO thanks retail investors who stayed with them despite "toolkit sponsored narratives"

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 4 (ANI): Group CFO Adani Group Jugeshinder Robbie Singh thanked all the retail investors who stayed invested despite what he termed "toolkit-sponsored narratives" that tried to drift them away from their conviction, referring to allegations and accusations by many forces.

Advertisement

"I applaud you as you've been navigating a sophisticated campaign of economic interdiction - an economic war. We all watched as a now-defunct short-seller--mysterious shadow that appeared from nowhere only to vanish when faced with the cold light of Adani Group data," he wrote on LinkedIn, in apparent reference to Hindenburg Research.

Advertisement

"It is a heavy thing to watch your hard-earned conviction be tested by narratives that don't know the difference between a ticker symbol and a turbine. But as the CFO of Adani, I have one truth to offer you: The narrative was a ghost. Our 15.1 per cent Return on Assets is the reality," he further wrote, highlighting the return on assets the retail investors were able to make during these times.

Advertisement

Terming the allegations and accusations as "noise", he asserted the Adani Group companies' share prices remained horizontal, the physical business exploded vertically.

"While the noise kept our share prices horizontal, the physical business was exploding vertically," Singh wrote.

Advertisement

Since 2019, he said the Group hasn't just grown, it has transformed.

"We scaled our gross asset base from Rs 1.58 lakh crore to Rs 6.77 lakh crore. You can argue with a headline, but you can't "distort" 6.7 trillion rupees worth of deep-water ports, high-voltage lines, and runways," he continued.

The Group portfolio EBITDA, he said, hit a record trailing twelve-month total to Rs 92,943 crore, a 20 per cent 6 year CAGR. "83 per cent of our EBITDA now come from core infrastructure. We aren't selling trends; we are the nerves and arteries of a rising superpower a USD 4.7 trillion economy."

In the last three years, he said that the Adani Portfolio has earned over 100 individual rating upgrades and positive outlook revisions. "This isn't an opinion--it's clinical proof that our discipline is working," he asserted.

"I want you to remember one thing: The narrative may have left you, but your business never left you. The ships never stopped docking Adani Ports and SEZ. The lights stayed on through Adani Power & Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.. The green transition didn't pause for a tweet--Adani Green Energy Limited expanded its capacity by 49 per cent this year alone. What we used to build in twenty-five years, we now achieve in one. Noise is temporary. Infrastructure is permanent. My profound thanks for staying with us. The best is yet to come. The coiled spring is loaded," he concluded his LinkedIn post, once again thanking all the investors. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)