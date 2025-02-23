DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Adani Group paid Rs 58,104.4 Cr tax in FY2023-24, up from Rs 46,610.2 Cr in previous year

Adani Group paid Rs 58,104.4 Cr tax in FY2023-24, up from Rs 46,610.2 Cr in previous year

The Adani Group, a major leader in infrastructure development, has announced the release of its Tax Transparency Reports for the fiscal year 2023-2024 in keeping with its commitment to upholding the highest standards of governance and to all of its stakeholders.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:51 AM Feb 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 23 (ANI): The Adani Group, a major leader in infrastructure development, has released its Tax Transparency Reports for the fiscal year 2023-2024.

According to the release by the group, for the financial year 2023-24, the Adani Group's total global tax and other contributions to the exchequer amounted to Rs 58,104.4 crore, showcasing a significant increase from the previous year's Rs 46,610.2 crore through its portfolio of listed entities.

The details are covered in the independent reports published by seven of the group's listed entities--Adani Enterprises Limited, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, Adani Green Energy Limited, Adani Energy Solutions Limited, Adani Power Limited, Adani Total Gas Limited, and Ambuja Cements Limited. The figure also includes tax paid by three other listed companies--NDTV, ACC and Sanghi Industries--that are held by the seven companies.

Advertisement

"Transparency is the foundation of trust, and trust is essential for sustainable growth," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. "As one of India's largest contributors to the exchequer, we recognise that our responsibility goes beyond compliance. It is also about operating with integrity and accountability. Every rupee we contribute to our nation's finances reflects our commitment to transparency and good governance. By voluntarily sharing these reports with the public, we aim to foster greater stakeholder confidence and set new benchmarks for responsible corporate conduct."

Through this voluntary initiative, the Group aims to demonstrate its commitment to transparency, foster stakeholder trust and contribute to a more accountable global tax environment, the release stated.

Advertisement

The Adani Group said that it considers tax transparency as an integral part of its broader ESG framework.

The group strives to harmonize growth with social responsibility, aiming to transform India's infrastructure landscape while promoting innovation and creating long-term value for stakeholders, it added.

With the global tax environment entering a new age, forward-looking companies are voluntarily bringing out the Tax Transparency Report, even though the same is not mandatory.

Through the report, such companies seek to drive wider stakeholder attention and greater credibility, besides creating the basis for the highest standards of tax transparency, the release added.

The Tax Transparency Report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the Adani Group's global tax and other contributions. It includes direct contributions, such as taxes, duties, and other charges paid by the Adani portfolio of companies.

Additionally, it covers indirect contributions, detailing taxes and duties collected and paid on behalf of other stakeholders.

The report also highlights other contributions, like social security payments made for the benefit of employees, providing a full overview of the group's financial impact across various sectors.

The group has engaged a professional agency to provide an independent assurance report on its global contribution to the exchequer.

This report is included in the Tax Transparency Reports and provides details on the various types of taxes and other contributions paid by the group companies globally, as well as the group's approach to tax.

By emphasizing transparency and integrity in tax compliance and reporting, the group aims to build trust with stakeholders and demonstrate its commitment to responsible business practices.

By voluntarily disclosing information about its global tax contributions, the company strengthens its commitment to economic development, fosters stakeholder understanding, and builds trust through transparent tax practices.

The detailed reports of each of the seven companies can be accessed on their respective company websites, the group said in the release. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper