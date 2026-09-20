Adani Group plans aero-city, PSP, cement and MRO projects in Assam: Jeet Adani

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Adani Group is developing an aero-city near the new Guwahati airport terminal and plans to take up pumped storage, cement and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) projects in Assam, Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Airport Holdings, said on Sunday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the foundation stone-laying event of Adani Power Ltd's 3,200 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant at Chapar in Dhubri district, Jeet Adani said the group currently has three major projects in the state, apart from two cement projects and an MRO project that are in the pipeline.

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“Right in front of (the new Guwahati Terminal), we are developing an aero-city. Then, a thermal power project is coming; a PSP project is coming. So, right now, we have three big projects. And two cement projects are coming. And we are also starting an MRO project,” he said.

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The Chapar power project, which involves an investment of around Rs 48,000 crore, will have a capacity of 3,200 MW and is expected to generate up to 20,000 jobs during construction and around 5,000 jobs once operational. The plant will comprise four 800 MW units and use ultra-supercritical technology. Commissioning is scheduled in phases from December 2030.

Jeet Adani said the group also plans to establish its Vidya Mandir School in the area once the project begins, providing free education to children.

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Asked about the group's broader investment commitment in the Northeast, he said the Rs 1 lakh crore target was a commitment made by Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and that the group's role was to identify opportunities for investment.

“Within a year, if we can find an opportunity of Rs 80,000 crores in Assam, and the support that the state has given, all the states will support the North-East. So, I think we can easily cross Rs 100,000 crores,” he said.

The comments come as the group expands its presence across multiple sectors in Assam, including power, aviation and cement.

Earlier, Jeet Adani had said the group’s investment in Assam had already started translating into projects on the ground, with local employment and business opportunities expected to increase as projects progress.

He also said the group's commitment was aimed at creating a new investment climate in Assam and generating jobs through new projects. (ANI)

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