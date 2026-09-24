Adani Group plans over Rs 1 lakh crore investment in Bengal over next decade: Gautam Adani

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 24 (ANI): Adani Group plans to invest more than Rs 1 lakh crore across Bengal over the next decade, spanning sectors including ports, logistics, power, roads, green cement and hyperscale data centres, Founder and Chairman Gautam Adani said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Annual Session & AGM 2026 in Kolkata, Adani said the group's commitment to Bengal goes beyond individual projects.

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“Our commitment to Bengal goes far beyond individual projects. Over the coming decade, our intent is to deploy over one lakh crore rupees across Bengal,” Adani said.

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“This will span ports, logistics, power generation, power transmission and distribution, roads, bridges and ropeways, green cement, as well as hyperscale data centres,” he added.

Adani said eastern India will have to play a larger role in the country's next phase of economic growth, after much of India's economic momentum over the past several decades was driven by the western and southern parts of the country.

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“For India’s next trillion dollars of growth, the East must rise. And this is where Bengal becomes essential to fulfil the vision of Viksit Bharat,” he said.

Highlighting Bengal's geographical position, Adani said the state is connected to the mineral and industrial regions of Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, while also providing access towards the Northeast and markets across Southeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific.

“In the language of infrastructure, Bengal is not simply just another market. It is a strategic national node waiting for the expansion of its potential networks,” he said.

Adani also highlighted the group's plans for the Adani Arogya Mandir, a 2,000-bed medical institute in New Town, which he said was announced earlier in the day. Half of the hospital's beds will be dedicated to people who cannot afford quality medical care.

The Adani Group Chairman also said the company has been preparing for rising demand for artificial intelligence-linked digital infrastructure. He said its early preparations to build gigawatt-scale capacity for global hyperscalers have given the group “the largest order book of Data Centres in the country.”

Adani said India needs to build infrastructure ahead of demand as supply chains shift, energy security becomes more important and digital and physical infrastructure increasingly converge.

“We must create energy capacity before energy becomes a constraint. We must build ports, logistics, and industrial ecosystems before supply chains relocate. We must build digital infrastructure before the next wave of technology arrives,” he said. (ANI)

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