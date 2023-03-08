Adani Group repays Rs 7,374-crore loan

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 7

Adani Group on Tuesday said it has repaid share-based financing of Rs 7,374 crore (over $900 million) and will prepay all such remaining loans by the end of the month, as it looks to allay concerns over leverage and debt to win over investors.

Prepaid loans of over $2 bn As much as 31 million shares, or 4% stake, of promoters in Adani Enterprises will be released from pledge while in Adani Ports, promoters will release pledges on 155 million shares or 11.8% stake

In the case of Adani Transmission, pledges over 36 million shares (4.5% promoters’ holding) will be released

Similarly, in Adani Green Energy, pledges over 11 million shares or 1.2% of promoters’ holding, will be released

The repayment will release pledge on shares of promoters in four group companies, it said, adding that together with repayments done earlier, the group has prepaid $2.016 billion of share-backed financing.

In a January 24 report, US short-seller Hindenburg Research flagged “substantial” debt levels at the group while alleging accounting fraud and use of offshore shell companies to inflate stock prices. The group has denied all Hindenburg allegations, calling them “malicious”, “baseless” and a “calculated attack on India”.

A month after the damning report by Hindenburg lopped off $135 billion in market value from Adani Group’s listed companies, the conglomerate is hoping to claw back the narrative by choosing slow and steady growth over the breakneck, mostly debt-fuelled, expansion spree of recent years.

It has already scrapped a Rs 7,000-crore coal plant purchase and decided not to bid for a stake in state-backed energy trading firm PTC.