Adani Group shares jump, m-cap rises by Rs 50,501 cr

PTI

New Delhi, July 25

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s ports to power conglomerate added over Rs 50,501 crore in market capitalisation (m-cap) in a single day on Tuesday as shares of all the 10 listed group companies surged on renewed interest from domestic investors.

The overall market capitalisation of the 10 Adani Group companies stood at over Rs 10.6 lakh crore at the end of trading on Tuesday on the BSE, up Rs 10,501.26 crore over an m-cap of around Rs 10.1 lakh crore on the previous year, stock exchange data showed.

Market experts attribute the reasons for the rise in stock prices to an increase in interest from domestic investors. Notable performers were Adani Green, Adani Total Gas and NDTV.

#Gautam Adani