Adani Group to invest $7.4 bn in Odisha

Mumbai, December 2
Adani Group will invest $7.39 billion over the next 10 years in Odisha, a top executive said on Thursday. It will commission a LNG terminal with 5 million tonne capacity in Dhamra port and plans to double the capacity in five years, said Karan Adani, CEO, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, during an investment summit in the state.
