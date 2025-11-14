Adani Group to invest additional Rs 1 lakh crore in Andhra Pradesh over next decade; Rs 40,000 crore already deployed: Karan Adani

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): The Adani Group will invest Rs 1 lakh crore in Andhra Pradesh over the next 10 years, in addition to the Rs 40,000 crore it has already invested across key sectors in the state.

Advertisement

The announcement was made by Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, during his address at the Inaugural Session of the 30th CII Partnership Summit - 2025 held in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Advertisement

Karan Adani said that the Group's commitment to the state has been consistent and deep-rooted.

Advertisement

"The Adani Group's belief in Andhra Pradesh is not new. We do not just talk about investment, we demonstrate it. So far, we have already invested over 40,000 crore across ports, logistics, cement, infra, and renewable energy. And we are not stopping there. Over the next 10 years, we plan to invest an additional 1 lakh crore across ports, data centres, cement, and energy business," he stated.

The Group outlined a multi-sector investment plan, with the upcoming Rs 1,00,000 crore to be directed towards ports, cement, data centres, energy, and advanced manufacturing.

Advertisement

This major push, Karan Adani said, reflects the company's strong long-term confidence in Andhra Pradesh's growth potential.

In a major highlight of his address, Karan Adani also unveiled a USD 15-billion vision for digital infrastructure through the proposed Vizag Tech Park.

The project includes developing one of the world's largest green-powered hyperscale data-centre ecosystems in partnership with Google, marking a significant step toward positioning Visakhapatnam as a global technology and data hub.

He further shared that Adani Group operations in Andhra Pradesh have already enabled the creation of over one lakh direct and indirect jobs. With the new projects planned across sectors, the Group expects large-scale employment generation in the coming years, strengthening the local economy.

Karan Adani also praised the leadership of Andhra Pradesh, describing Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu as "an institution and the original CEO of Andhra Pradesh."

He appreciated the role of Nara Lokesh, highlighting his focus on maintaining a culture of speed, efficiency, and startup-like governance within the state.

Visakhapatnam is hosting the two-day CII Partnership Summit, a flagship event of the Andhra Pradesh Government, which officials say is poised to play a pivotal role in accelerating the state's development.

The summit began on Friday, drawing more than 3,000 delegates from over 50 countries, including ministers, diplomats, global CEOs, industry leaders and representatives of major international organisations.

According to state officials, the government anticipates that MoUs amounting to nearly Rs 10 lakh crore may be signed during the event.

A day ahead of the summit, the state government had already entered into MoUs worth Rs 3.65 lakh crore in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, boosting expectations of large-scale investment inflow. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)