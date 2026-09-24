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Home / Business / Adani Group to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in West Bengal by 2035

Adani Group to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in West Bengal by 2035

Group to commit Rs 4,000 crore to 2,000-bed hospital in New Town, create 10,000 jobs

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:06 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Billionaire Gautam Adani on Thursday announced that the Adani Group will invest Rs 1 lakh crore in West Bengal by 2035. Image credit/ANI file
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Billionaire Gautam Adani on Thursday announced that the Adani Group will invest Rs 1 lakh crore in West Bengal by 2035, expanding its presence across sectors including power generation, logistics and data centres.

The announcement highlights the ports-to-power conglomerate’s efforts to expand beyond its core infrastructure businesses, with growing investments in data centres, healthcare and clean energy alongside its ports, logistics and power operations.

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Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for a 2,000-bed hospital in New Town near Kolkata, Adani said the group would invest Rs 4,000 crore in the multi-speciality Adani Arogya Mandir and create 10,000 jobs.

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The Adani Arogya Mandir campus will include a medical college with an annual intake of 150 undergraduate students, more than 100 postgraduate students and over 40 super-specialists. It will also have a college of nursing and an institution for allied healthcare and paramedical education, creating a multidisciplinary ecosystem for doctors, nurses, technicians and other healthcare professionals.

The campus will also provide residential facilities for healthcare professionals and their families.

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In its first phase, the multi-speciality hospital will focus on cancer care, offering advanced tertiary and specialised healthcare services.

“Bengal is currently going through such a crucial phase. The responsibility of transforming this change into development lies with the leadership of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari,” said Adani.

“I am confident that under his leadership, Bengal will create new possibilities for development in the times to come. The Adani Group is also fully committed to advancing these possibilities and contributing to Bengal’s development,” he added.

The investment will establish a major healthcare and academic institution in Kolkata and provide a platform for the subsequent development of centres of excellence across specialities and super-specialities in the second phase.

The Adani Arogya Mandir will also develop a research ecosystem covering genomics, precision medicine, biomedical informatics, artificial intelligence, clinical trials, molecular sciences and other areas of applied biomedical research.

The hospital will focus on translating scientific discoveries into improved diagnosis, treatment and prevention.

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