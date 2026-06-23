Adani Group to invest Rs 90,000-Rs 1 lakh crore across airports in next 5 years as Mundra commercial operations take off

New Delhi, [India] June 23 (ANI): The Adani Group is planning to make an investment of Rs 90,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore across all airports over the next five years, Jeet Adani, Director at Adani Airport Holdings told reporters after the announcement to start commercial flight operations from Mundra airport with Star Air connecting key domestic destinations.

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Speaking to the media after inaugurating the new terminal and the first commercial flights, Jeet Adani said the five-year investment plan "continues to be the case" for the group's aviation portfolio. "Investment, our five-year investment plan across all airports is about 90,000, 1 lakh crore investment plan and that continues to be the case," he said.

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On future expansion, he added that the group will bid aggressively when the government opens private bidding for 11 new airports. "So private bidding, when the bid for 11 new airports is coming out, we will be seriously participating and there is no target of how many out of 11 we will take, but we significantly want to be an increasing part of the economy, of the aviation economy, so growth continuously," Jeet Adani said.

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Adani Mundra Airport on Tuesday announced the launch of its inaugural scheduled flight service connecting Mumbai and Goa. This pivotal air link, established in a strategic partnership with Star Air, is set to unlock unprecedented economic potential for the Kutch region, transforming the region into a fully integrated, multi-modal logistics and business hub.

Adani noted that Mundra's new terminal, completed in record time, will initially operate regional flights to Mumbai, Goa, Surat, Hindon and soon Ahmedabad, with Star Air as the launch carrier. Jeet Adani thanked the teams for fast-tracking the terminal and the Government of India for the UDAAN scheme that enabled approvals and connectivity. "We see that this will open up a significant amount of connectivity and interface from Mundra, our Karmabhoomi to the rest of India," he said.

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He added that internal connectivity for Adani stakeholders and employees, business travel as Mundra has generated significant wealth locally, and tourism linked to cultural sites and Manvi beach will be the key drivers of growth for the airport. "Just keep in mind that today for someone from Mundra to even go to Mumbai was like a two-stop journey and having a direct flight now is going to be extremely easy for them," Jeet Adani noted, adding that direct metro connectivity from Mundra should boost tourism where airstrips like Bhuj currently have only skeletal flights.

On aircraft type, he said operations will begin with regional transport flights, with narrow-body A320/737 operations possible later as demand grows and supply constraints ease. "I think that right now to start with will only be regional flights or regional transport flights and as the demand grows then narrowbodies will come in," he said, adding the runway can already handle A320/737 with extension land available for larger aircraft. (ANI)

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