Adani Group to invest USD 100 billion across new energy, data centres

PTI

New Delhi, September 27

Adani Group will invest USD 100 billion over the next decade, primarily in new energy and digital space that includes data centres, Chairman Gautam Adani said on Tuesday, as the group bets big on India growth story.

As much as 70 per cent of this investment will be in the energy transition space, Adani said as he continued to reveal bit by bit the group's new energy plans.

The ports-to-energy conglomerate will add 45 GW of hybrid renewable power generation capacity and build three giga factories to manufacture solar panels, wind turbines and hydrogen electrolyser.

"As a Group, we will invest over USD 100 billion of capital in the next decade. We have earmarked 70 per cent of this investment for the energy transition space," Adani, founder and chairman of the Adani Group, said at the Forbes Global CEO conference in Singapore.

"In addition to our existing 20 GW renewables portfolio, the new business will be augmented by another 45 GW of hybrid renewable power generation spread over one lakh hectare of land - an area 1.4 times that of Singapore. This will lead to commercialisation of three million metric tonne of green hydrogen," he said.

It will also build three giga factories - one for a 10 GW silicon-based photovoltaic value-chain that will be backward-integrated from raw silicon to solar panels, a 10 GW integrated wind-turbine manufacturing facility, and a 5 GW hydrogen electrolyser factory.

The group plans to interconnect data centres through a series of terrestrial and globally linked undersea cables drawn at its ports and build consumer-based super-apps that will bring hundreds of millions of Adani's B2C consumers on one common digital platform.

"We also just finished building the world's largest sustainability cloud that already has a hundred of our solar and wind sites running on it - all off a single giant command and control centre that will soon be augmented by a global A-I lab," he said.

"India's next three decades will be the most defining years for the impact it will have on the world," he added.

