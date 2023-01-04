Adani Group to pay Rs 48.65/share more for NDTV's open market offer

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 3

After analysts pointed out a glaring loophole in Adani Group’s buyout of NDTV shares, all shareholders who sold their shares in the open offer will now get Rs 48.65 more per share.

The additional payout of Rs 48.65 per share to investors who had sold their shares in an open offer between November 22 and December 5 will match the price of Rs 342.65 a share paid by the Adani Group to Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy.

Analysts had pointed out that two different payouts cannot be made unless some additional conditions were satisfied.