Adani Group to pay Rs 48.65/share more for NDTV's open market offer

New Delhi, January 3
After analysts pointed out a glaring loophole in Adani Group’s buyout of NDTV shares, all shareholders who sold their shares in the open offer will now get Rs 48.65 more per share.
The additional payout of Rs 48.65 per share to investors who had sold their shares in an open offer between November 22 and December 5 will match the price of Rs 342.65 a share paid by the Adani Group to Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy.
Analysts had pointed out that two different payouts cannot be made unless some additional conditions were satisfied.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann
‘More than 78 per cent of 150 blocks in Punjab are in extrem...
President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters
Bill seeks to make any violation of prohibitory orders issue...
Government approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; envisages Rs 8 lakh-crore investment
The Mission will facilitate demand creation, production, uti...
Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region
Intelligence inputs indicate possible fresh attacks on civil...
Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them
Incident an example of extreme brutality, says Delhi Deputy ...