Adani plans to launch new airlines in India: Report

The Adani Group, led by industrialist Gautam Adani, is reportedly considering launching a new airline, according to the sources familiar with the matter.

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If the proposal goes ahead, it could reshape the competitive landscape of India's aviation sector, which is currently dominated by IndiGo and Air India, the sources said.

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The initiative represents a ‘shift in strategy’ for the group, which presently runs eight airports nationwide, including two in Mumbai.

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The company is still considering the proposal and has not made a final decision in this regard, added sources.

They further highlighted that Adani and other corporate organizations have been 'privately nudged by the central government to consider starting an airline'. Following the deadly tragedy in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, last year and the operational difficulties that IndiGo encountered in December 2025, which resulted in major interruptions to air service, Air India came under intense scrutiny.

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According to the sources, “Adani wants to consider it in the national interest, but it's a difficult business.”

Notably, there is no deadline for a decision, and the group's internal conversations involving an airline are reportedly in their early phases.

Aiming to expand airports from 74 in 2014 to 350–400 by 2047, the government had already announced this goal in the face of skyrocketing air travel and airlines placing record orders for Boeing and Airbus aircraft.

Adani Group, which has spent recent years developing one of India's biggest airport companies rather than operating airline flights, would undergo a dramatic shift in strategy if the move goes ahead.

Interestingly, Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Airports, few months ago, said that the group was not interested in starting an airline since scheduled aviation offered low profit margins and did not match the company's experience in building and managing long-term infrastructure assets.

Meanwhile, according to statistics, the leading airline in India, IndiGo, has a 65.4 percent domestic market share, while Air India has a 25 percent share.