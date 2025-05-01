Adani Ports registers records net profit worth Rs 11,061 crore in FY25, up 37%

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 1 (ANI): Adani Ports and SEZ on Thursday reported an all-time high net profits in the just concluded financial year 2024-25, the company's earnings results showed.

The Adani Group's ports business logged a net profit (profit after tax) worth Rs 11,061 crore in the entire fiscal, up 37 per cent.

In the January-March quarter, the net profits rose 50 per cent to Rs 3,023 crore. In the January-March quarter of 2023-24, the net profits were at Rs 2,015 crore.

Advertisement

Coming to revenue from operations, Adani Ports and SEZ reported a 16 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 31,079 crore, as against Rs 26,711 crore in 2023-24.

In the January-March 2025 quarter, the revenue from operations were at Rs 8,488 crore, up 23 per cent from Rs 6,897 crore in the year ago period.

Advertisement

The ports business of Adani Group reported an all-time high cargo volume at 450 million tonne; Mundra became the first port in India to cross 200 million tonne in a single year.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) announced results for the quarter and twelve months ending March, 2025.

"Our record-breaking performance in FY25--crossing Rs 11,000 Cr in PAT and handling 450 MMT cargo--is a testament to the power of integrated thinking and flawless execution," said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO, APSEZ, as per a company statement.

"We have outperformed guidance across all metrics, expanded our footprint across India and globally, and transformed our logistics and marine verticals into engines of future growth. From Mundra crossing 200 MMT, to Vizhinjam rapidly achieving 100,000 TEUs, to the strategic acquisitions of NQXT and Astro Offshore--every milestone reflects our long-term vision to become the world's largest ports and logistics platform. With robust fundamentals, industry-leading ESG ratings and an unwavering commitment to excellence, we are well-positioned for even greater strides in FY26."

During the fiscal year, APSEZ made considerable progress in expanding its domestic port footprint.

Within India, APSEZ closed the acquisition of Gopalpur port, commenced operations at Vizhinjam port, India's first fully automated transshipment port that has already crossed the milestone of 100,000+ TEUs in a single month, the company statement noted.

APSEZ also commenced O&M operations at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port's Netaji Subhas dock and won concession agreement with Deendayal Port Authority to develop Berth No. 13.

APSEZ also expanded its international footprint significantly during the year.

APSEZ commenced operations at the Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT), located at the port of Colombo. This is the first deep-water terminal in Colombo to be fully automated, designed to enhance cargo handling capabilities, improve vessel turnaround times and elevate the port's status as a key transshipment hub in South Asia.

APSEZ's Board approved the acquisition of North Queensland Export Terminal (NQXT), Australia. NQXT is a critical export gateway for producers in resource-rich Queensland, Australia and has current capacity of 50 MTPA.

APSEZ also signed a 30-year concession agreement to manage container terminal at Dar es Salaam Port, Tanzania.

Adani Ports and SEZ is the largest port developer and operator in India with 7 strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast (Mundra, Tuna Tekra and Berth 13 in Kandla, Dahej, and Hazira in Gujarat, Mormugao in Goa, Dighi in Maharashtra and Vizhinjam in Kerala) and 8 ports and terminals on the East coast (Haldia in West Bengal, Dhamra and Gopalpur in Odisha, Gangavaram and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Kattupalli and Ennore in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in Puducherry), representing 27 per cent of the country's total port volumes

The company is also developing a transshipment port at Colombo, Sri Lanka and operates the Haifa Port in Israel and Container Terminal 2 at Dar Es Salaam Port, Tanzania. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)