Adani Ports secures 'Leadership' ESG rating with score of 84.3 from CareEdge ESG Ratings

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited has strengthened its environmental, social and governance credentials, securing an ESG score of 84.3 from CareEdge ESG Ratings in the agency's annual surveillance review. The CareEdge-ESG 1+ rating represents a "Leadership" position and marks a 3.3-point improvement over APSEZ's previous score of 81.

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The rating action follows CARE ESG Ratings' annual surveillance review and incorporates disclosures made in APSEZ's FY26 Integrated Annual Report. According to CareEdge, the upgrade reflects APSEZ's continued progress in strengthening ESG performance and disclosures across environmental, social and governance parameters.

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On the environmental front, the agency cited "enhanced environmental performance driven by reductions in emissions, energy, water and waste intensities, increased adoption of renewable energy, and deeper integration of environmental considerations across the value chain." APSEZ has been expanding electrification at its ports, scaling up solar and wind capacity, and implementing resource-efficiency measures as part of its decarbonisation roadmap.

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The company also recorded gains on social metrics. CareEdge noted "improved social outcomes underpinned by expanded safety training coverage, stronger grievance redressal mechanisms, and continued progress in diversity, pay equity and employee engagement." APSEZ has been rolling out workforce safety programs and community initiatives across its port locations, while reporting improved diversity and retention indicators.

Governance remained a key strength in the assessment. The rating was supported by "a robust governance framework supported by continued Board-level ESG oversight, comprehensive governance training programs, and enhanced value chain engagement," CareEdge said. Board-level committees have been tasked with ESG oversight, with disclosures aligned to global frameworks and supplier engagement on ESG standards.

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CareEdge said the rating "reaffirms APSEZ's position as a leading ESG performer in the ports and logistics sector, reflecting sustained commitment to best-in-class practices, transparent disclosures, and continuous improvement across environmental, social and governance dimensions."

The 84.3 score places APSEZ in CareEdge's top ESG rating band, which is reserved for entities demonstrating leadership in managing ESG risks through best-in-class disclosures, policies and performance. The ports operator has been among the early adopters of integrated reporting in the infrastructure space and has set targets on emissions intensity, renewable energy share, and water neutrality.

With global investors and lenders increasingly weighing ESG performance in capital allocation, the upgraded rating is expected to support APSEZ's access to sustainable finance and strengthen its positioning with international supply chain partners.

On Friday, shares of the company ended a little over 1 per cent lower at Rs 1,795 on the National Stock Exchange. (ANI)

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