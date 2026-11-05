Adani Ports to acquire 100% stake in Netherlands-based Evos for USD 2.88 billion

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 5 (ANI): Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) has announced to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Netherlands-based Evos B.V. from Igneo Infrastructure Partners for EUR 2.56 billion (USD 2.88 billion), as per a company statement.

Evos is Europe's second-largest independent liquid storage operator, with a storage capacity of 6.3 million cubic metres across eight port-based terminals in the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Belgium and Malta. The company operates 452 storage tanks, 63 vessel and barge berths, and an extensive pipeline network, including connections to Schiphol Airport and the Central Europe Pipeline System. Evos handled 37 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo throughput in calendar year 2025.

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"The transaction will strengthen APSEZ’s business risk profile by increasing the scale, geographic diversity, and cash flow of the combined platform," the company said in a release.

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"Evos is a strong strategic fit with APSEZ’s ambition to build a globally diversified integrated transport platform. The acquisition establishes a sizeable European foothold, materially scales and diversifies APSEZ’s liquids portfolio, and provides exposure to the long-term transition toward new-age fuels," APSEZ said, stressing, "Evos adds high-margin, predictable hard-currency cash flows backed by high take-or-pay revenues and CPI-linked contract base, strengthening the quality, resilience and geographic diversification of APSEZ’s earnings."

The company further said that Evos’ 56% EBITDA margin is above APSEZ’s H1 FY27 International Ports margin of 44.8%, which underscores "the margin-accretive nature of the business."

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According to the release, MUFG is the sole underwriter and has provided financing commitments for up to €2.8 billion (approx. USD 3.14 billion) for the proposed transaction. Linklaters and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas have acted as international and domestic legal counsel for APSEZ.

“Evos marks an important milestone in APSEZ’s trajectory towards handling 1 billion tons of cargo and building a truly global, integrated transport platform. We are delighted to welcome Evos into our portfolio, giving us significant presence across key global liquid storage and energy hubs. We look forward to partnering with Europe, supporting its sustainable energy transition and creating enduring value while maintaining the financial prudence that underpins our growth,” said Karan Adani, Managing Director, APSEZ. (ANI)

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