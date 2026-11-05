Adani Ports to acquire European storage operator Evos for €2.56 billion

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Thursday said it has agreed to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Netherlands-headquartered Evos B.V. (Evos) from Igneo Infrastructure Partners.

The proposed transaction is an all-cash deal at an enterprise value of €2.56 billion.

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The transaction values Evos at an equity value of €1.18 billion, implying an acquisition multiple of 11.7x CY25 EV/EBITDA.

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Karan Adani, Managing Director, APSEZ, said Evos marked an important milestone in the company’s trajectory towards handling 1 billion tonnes of cargo and building a truly global, integrated transport platform.

“We are delighted to welcome Evos into our portfolio, giving us significant presence across key global liquid storage and energy hubs. We look forward to partnering with Europe, supporting its sustainable energy transition and creating enduring value while maintaining the financial prudence that underpins our growth,” said Adani.

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For CY25, Evos reported revenue of €392 million and EBITDA of €219 million, with an EBITDA margin of 56 per cent. The pro forma net debt-to-EBITDA ratio for the combined entity stands at 2.76x, based on APSEZ’s FY26 and Evos’ CY25 financials, and is expected to be around 2.5x by FY27.

The transaction will be funded through debt and is subject to regulatory and other approvals, as well as works council consultation.

Evos is Europe’s second-largest independent liquid storage operator, with a storage capacity of 6.3 million cubic metres across eight strategically located port-based terminals in the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Belgium and Malta.

Evos’ terminals are located in some of Europe’s key energy and industrial hubs, including the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region, Hamburg and the Mediterranean.

Meanwhile, as of the second quarter of FY27, ended September 30, 2026, APSEZ had a cash balance of Rs 12,502 crore.

APSEZ’s international ports portfolio sustained its strong momentum, recording revenue of Rs 3,586 crore and EBITDA of Rs 1,608 crore in H1FY27. Its EBITDA margin reached a record 44.8 per cent during the period.

Note: Figures, transaction details, financial metrics and the quoted statement have been retained as supplied. Changes are limited to language, grammar and readability.