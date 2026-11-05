Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Adani Ports to acquire European storage operator Evos for €2.56 billion

Adani Ports to acquire European storage operator Evos for €2.56 billion

All-cash deal to give APSEZ access to 8 port-based terminals across 5 European countries; transaction subject to regulatory approvals

article_Author
Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:54 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Thursday said it has agreed to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Netherlands-headquartered Evos B.V. (Evos). Image credit/PTI file
Advertisement

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Thursday said it has agreed to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Netherlands-headquartered Evos B.V. (Evos) from Igneo Infrastructure Partners.

The proposed transaction is an all-cash deal at an enterprise value of €2.56 billion.

Advertisement

The transaction values Evos at an equity value of €1.18 billion, implying an acquisition multiple of 11.7x CY25 EV/EBITDA.

Advertisement

Karan Adani, Managing Director, APSEZ, said Evos marked an important milestone in the company’s trajectory towards handling 1 billion tonnes of cargo and building a truly global, integrated transport platform.

“We are delighted to welcome Evos into our portfolio, giving us significant presence across key global liquid storage and energy hubs. We look forward to partnering with Europe, supporting its sustainable energy transition and creating enduring value while maintaining the financial prudence that underpins our growth,” said Adani.

Advertisement

For CY25, Evos reported revenue of €392 million and EBITDA of €219 million, with an EBITDA margin of 56 per cent. The pro forma net debt-to-EBITDA ratio for the combined entity stands at 2.76x, based on APSEZ’s FY26 and Evos’ CY25 financials, and is expected to be around 2.5x by FY27.

The transaction will be funded through debt and is subject to regulatory and other approvals, as well as works council consultation.

Evos is Europe’s second-largest independent liquid storage operator, with a storage capacity of 6.3 million cubic metres across eight strategically located port-based terminals in the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Belgium and Malta.

Evos’ terminals are located in some of Europe’s key energy and industrial hubs, including the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region, Hamburg and the Mediterranean.

Meanwhile, as of the second quarter of FY27, ended September 30, 2026, APSEZ had a cash balance of Rs 12,502 crore.

APSEZ’s international ports portfolio sustained its strong momentum, recording revenue of Rs 3,586 crore and EBITDA of Rs 1,608 crore in H1FY27. Its EBITDA margin reached a record 44.8 per cent during the period.

Note: Figures, transaction details, financial metrics and the quoted statement have been retained as supplied. Changes are limited to language, grammar and readability.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts