Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 6 (ANI): Adani Power and Bhutan's state-owned Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) have signed an agreement to develop the 770 megawatts Chamkharchhu-I Hydroelectric Project, with construction expected to begin in the first half of 2027 and commissioning targeted within six years of groundbreaking.

The project will be developed under a 49:51 equity partnership between Adani Power and DGPC. It will follow the Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) model and have a 30-year concession from the date of commercial operation.

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The project, located on the Chamkharchhu River in Bhutan's Zhemgang District, is expected to strengthen the country's power generation capacity and support regional energy cooperation.

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Adani Power Managing Director Anil Sardana said the project would also help address Bhutan's winter electricity requirements and create scope for exporting surplus power to India during summer.

“Hydropower will play a pivotal role in accelerating South Asia’s energy transition, and this project will contribute significantly to enhancing energy security, reducing carbon intensity, and advancing shared sustainability goals,” Sardana said.

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The Chamkharchhu-I project is the second major hydropower collaboration between Adani Power and DGPC, following their agreement for the 570 megawatts Wangchhu Hydroelectric Project in September 2025.

It is also part of a broader 5,000 megawatts hydropower development partnership between the Adani Group and the Royal Government of Bhutan under a memorandum signed in May 2025.

DGPC Managing Director Dasho Chhewang Rinzin said the project would strengthen Bhutan's energy security, particularly during winter, while creating opportunities to export surplus clean energy to India.

“The 770 MW Chamkharchhu-I Hydropower Project will contribute to strengthening Bhutan’s energy security, particularly during the winter months, while creating opportunities to optimise and export surplus clean energy to India,” Rinzin said.

The two organisations said they remain engaged in evaluating additional hydropower opportunities under the broader 5,000 megawatts development programme, indicating that the Chamkharchhu-I project is part of a wider planned expansion of their cooperation in Bhutan's hydropower sector. (ANI)

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