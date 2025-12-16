Adani Power gets ESG recognition from NSE Sustainability

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Adani Power Limited on Tuesday said it received recognition for its environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance after an appraisal by NSE Sustainability Ratings and Analytics Limited. The company said it received a score of 65 and was placed in the "Aspiring" category.

According to a press release, the rating agency is a subsidiary of NSE Indices Limited and is part of the National Stock Exchange of India group. The appraisal is based on publicly available information. According to the company, the score placed Adani Power above other major thermal, mixed fuel and integrated energy companies that were assessed under the same framework.

The company said the assessment reflected its work across environmental protection, social responsibility and governance systems. It added that its power plants are measured against industry standards for operations and compliance. The release said the company focused on reducing environmental impact while running large power generation assets.

On the environmental side, Adani Power said it used Ultra Super Critical boiler technology to reduce emissions and lower carbon output. It also said it invested in systems that allow continuous monitoring and timely corrective action. The company said it followed energy efficiency measures and gave attention to water use. It added that several plants have adopted a zero-liquid-discharge system to reduce stress on local water sources.

The company also shared details of its social initiatives. It said community programmes focused on education, healthcare and skill development in areas near its operations. These included scholarships for students, health camps and projects aimed at improving livelihoods. The company said it also focused on worker safety, regular training and inclusion across its workforce.

On governance, Adani Power said it performed above the minimum regulatory requirements. It said the presence of independent directors on key committees, including the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Audit Committee, was higher than required under rules. The company added that the Risk Management Committee also met higher standards of independent representation. It said supplier and contractor standards were aligned with ESG norms to ensure responsible practices across the value chain.

The company said the NSE Sustainability rating came alongside other recent assessments. It cited a Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating that placed it in the "Medium Risk" category with a score of 29.2, lower than the global electric utility industry average of 36.9 (lower is better). It also noted a CSR HUB rating of 77 per cent, compared with a global industry average of 51 per cent. (ANI)

