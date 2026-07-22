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Home / Business / Adani Power Q1 PAT jumps 47% as higher power sales, tariff realisation boost earnings

Adani Power Q1 PAT jumps 47% as higher power sales, tariff realisation boost earnings

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ANI
Updated At : 03:33 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India] July 22 (ANI): Adani Power Ltd reported a 47.2 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 4,866.60 crore for the first quarter of FY27, supported by higher power sales, improved tariff realisation and tight control over finance costs, the company said on Wednesday.

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The company's revenue rose around 34 per cent year-on-year to Rs 18,902 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 14,109 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's EBITDA margin rose to 42 per cent from 40.3 per cent in the same period last year.

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On a continuing basis, total revenue rose 26.6 per cent to Rs 17,935.96 crore, while EBITDA increased 21.6 per cent to Rs 6,982.75 crore, marking the company's highest-ever quarterly continuing EBITDA performance, according to the company's exchange filing.

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The company's power sales rose 16.9 per cent year-on-year to 28.8 billion units (BU), compared with 24.6 BU in Q1 FY26, driven by higher operating capacity and strong power demand. Power sales under power purchase agreements (PPAs) increased 30.3 per cent to 24.5 BU, while tariff realisation improved 8.5 per cent to Rs 5.95 per kWh.

Adani Power CEO S B Khyalia said, "Adani Power has once again demonstrated strength of its efficient and cost-competitive portfolio and operational excellence in various spheres by posting its highest ever quarterly EBITDA on continuing basis."

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The company said India's peak power demand reached a record 270.8 GW in May 2026 amid a hotter-than-usual summer and persistent heatwaves. Energy consumption rose 8.4 per cent year-on-year to 485.4 BU during the quarter.

During Q1 FY27, Adani Power acquired the 180 MW Churk thermal power plant, a 24 per cent stake in Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd and an 11.49 per cent stake in Prayagraj Power Generation Company Ltd under the approved resolution plan for Jaiprakash Associates Ltd.

The company also signed a 25-year Power Supply Agreement with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd for the supply of 1,600 MW from a proposed 2x800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant.

Adani Power said its ongoing capital expenditure programme to expand generation capacity to 45 GW is progressing as planned. The company is also diversifying into domestic and international hydropower projects and preparing to explore opportunities in the nuclear power sector. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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