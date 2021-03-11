Adani Power Q4 net profit surges to Rs 4,645 crore

PTI

Adani Power's consolidated net profit jumped to Rs 4,645.47 crore in the March quarter (Q4) from Rs 13.13 crore in the year-ago period, mainly on the back of higher revenues. Total income rose to Rs 13,307.92 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2022 from Rs 6,902.01 crore in the same period a year ago.

L&T bags contract for bullet train project

L&T on Thursday said its construction arm has won a large contract for the bullet train project. It has bagged the project from National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd to construct 116 km of high-speed ballastless track work for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project.

ICICI, Bank of Baroda revise lending rates

ICICI Bank has revised the external benchmark lending rate to 8.10% and Bank of Baroda raised the rate to 6.90% after the RBI hiked the repo rate on Wednesday to tame the inflation.

Tata Power Solar bags Rs 5,500-cr order from SJVN

Tata Power Solar Systems on Thursday said it has won India's largest solar engineering procurement and construction (EPC) order for 1 GW project worth Rs 5,500 crore from state-owned SJVN Ltd.

Auto retail sales grow 37% in April

Automobile retail sales in India increased by 37% in April on a low base of Covid-hit April last year, automobile dealers’ body FADA said on Thursday.