Adani Power Q4 net profit surges to Rs 4,645 crore

New Delhi: Adani Power’s consolidated net profit jumped to Rs 4,645.47 crore in the March quarter (Q4) from Rs 13.13 crore in the year-ago period, mainly on the back of higher revenues. Total income rose to Rs 13,307.92 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2022 from Rs 6,902.01 crore in the same period a year ago. PTI
New Delhi
L&T bags contract for bullet train project
L&T on Thursday said its construction arm has won a large contract for the bullet train project. It has bagged the project from National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd to construct 116 km of high-speed ballastless track work for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project. PTI
New Delhi
ICICI, Bank of Baroda revise lending rates
ICICI Bank has revised the external benchmark lending rate to 8.10% and Bank of Baroda raised the rate to 6.90% after the RBI hiked the repo rate on Wednesday to tame the inflation. PTI
New Delhi
Tata Power Solar bags Rs 5,500-cr order from SJVN
Tata Power Solar Systems on Thursday said it has won India’s largest solar engineering procurement and construction (EPC) order for 1 GW project worth Rs 5,500 crore from state-owned SJVN Ltd. PTI
New Delhi
Auto retail sales grow 37% in April
Automobile retail sales in India increased by 37% in April on a low base of Covid-hit April last year, automobile dealers’ body FADA said on Thursday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 states, 1 arrest: BJP leader Bagga held by Punjab cops, brought back from Haryana by Delhi Police
The BJP accused Punjab Police of 'abducting' its leader, who...
Tajinder Bagga arrest case LIVE updates: HC rejects Punjab government's demand to keep Tajinder Bagga in Haryana
High Court asks the state of Haryana to submit its affidavit...
AAP strongly defends Punjab Police action against Bagga
Claim he had a history of stoking passion on communal lines ...
Centre invokes emergency provision to step up power supply
The government hopes this will bring online 10,000 MW of pow...
Dutch envoy Karel van Oosterom recants after slighting India’s position on Ukraine
India has so far abstained eight times at various UN forums ...