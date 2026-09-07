Adani Power recognised for 'Environmental, Social, and Governance' performance by NSE Sustainability

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 7 (ANI): Adani Group’s thermal power arm, Adani Power Limited, has been recognised for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance by NSE Sustainability, the company said in a release on Monday.

The company has adopted advanced low-emission technologies, including ultra-supercritical units, to reduce its carbon footprint. Now, “it has further improved upon its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance, as assessed by NSE Sustainability, with a score of 66, against FY26 score of 65,” the company said.

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NSE Sustainability, a SEBI-registered ESG rating provider and a subsidiary of NSE Indices, which is part of the National Stock Exchange of India Group, evaluates 500 listed companies in India as part of its annual ESG assessment.

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Adani Power continues to remain in the “Aspiring” category in the assessment, as per the release.

As part of its sustainability initiatives, the company has implemented energy efficiency measures while prioritising water conservation and responsible waste management across its operations.

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On the social front, the company has expanded its community development programmes, with a focus on education, healthcare and skill development.

On governance, “Adani Power surpasses regulatory requirements prescribed under the framework,” the release said, adding, the representation of independent directors on its Nomination and Remuneration Committee is above the prescribed threshold.

Likewise, the Audit Committee has a higher proportion of independent directors than required under statutory guidelines, while the composition of the Risk Management Committee also exceeds the prescribed threshold for independent directors.

The company has also implemented stringent ESG standards for suppliers and contractors to promote responsible practices across its value chain.

In other recent assessments, Adani Power scored 71 out of 100 in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) by S&P Global and received an ESG rating of 4.3 out of 5.0 from FTSE Russell.

“For FY26, Care Edge ESG Rating scored APL at 80/100 (‘Leadership’ position), outperforming the industry median by 35%. These independent appraisals make APL remain committed to the cause of ESG,” Adani Power said in the release. (ANI)

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