DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Adani Power recognised for 'Environmental, Social, and Governance' performance by NSE Sustainability

Adani Power recognised for 'Environmental, Social, and Governance' performance by NSE Sustainability

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:52 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 7 (ANI):  Adani Group’s thermal power arm, Adani Power Limited, has been recognised for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance by NSE Sustainability, the company said in a release on Monday.

The company has adopted advanced low-emission technologies, including ultra-supercritical units, to reduce its carbon footprint. Now, “it has further improved upon its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance, as assessed by NSE Sustainability, with a score of 66, against FY26 score of 65,” the company said.

Advertisement

NSE Sustainability, a SEBI-registered ESG rating provider and a subsidiary of NSE Indices, which is part of the National Stock Exchange of India Group, evaluates 500 listed companies in India as part of its annual ESG assessment.

Advertisement

Adani Power continues to remain in the “Aspiring” category in the assessment, as per the release.

As part of its sustainability initiatives, the company has implemented energy efficiency measures while prioritising water conservation and responsible waste management across its operations.

Advertisement

On the social front, the company has expanded its community development programmes, with a focus on education, healthcare and skill development.

On governance, “Adani Power surpasses regulatory requirements prescribed under the framework,” the release said, adding, the representation of independent directors on its Nomination and Remuneration Committee is above the prescribed threshold.

Likewise, the Audit Committee has a higher proportion of independent directors than required under statutory guidelines, while the composition of the Risk Management Committee also exceeds the prescribed threshold for independent directors.

The company has also implemented stringent ESG standards for suppliers and contractors to promote responsible practices across its value chain.

In other recent assessments, Adani Power scored 71 out of 100 in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) by S&P Global and received an ESG rating of 4.3 out of 5.0 from FTSE Russell.

“For FY26, Care Edge ESG Rating scored APL at 80/100 (‘Leadership’ position), outperforming the industry median by 35%. These independent appraisals make APL remain committed to the cause of ESG,” Adani Power said in the release. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts