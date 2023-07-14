Adani raises Rs 1,250 cr through bond sale

PTI

New Delhi: Gautam Adani’s flagship firm, Adani Enterprises, has raised Rs 1,250 crore through a local-currency bond sale. In a filing, Adani Enterprises said it has raised Rs 1,250 crore “by allotment of 1,25,000 secured, unrated, unlisted, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs 1 lakh each on private placement basis”. PTI

BENGALURU

Wipro Q1 net profit rises 12% to Rs 2,870 crore

IT major Wipro on Thursday reported a 12% rise in its net profit to Rs 2,870 crore for the June quarter. Income from operations in the June quarter increased 6% to Rs 22,831 crore. PTI

New Delhi

Ex-SBI chief, Mohandas Pai on Byju’s Advisory Council

Former SBI chief Rajnish Kumar and IT industry veteran TV Mohandas Pai will join the Advisory Council of edtech major Byju’s, which is facing corporate governance and financial issues. PTI

New Delhi

Patanjali’s OFS gets good response on Day 1

Patanjali Ayurved’s offer to sell shares of Patanjali Foods received good response on Thursday, with the portion set aside for non-retail investors getting subscribed more than two times on Day 1. PTI

Beijing

India-China trade shows first signs of slowdown

The India-China trade showed the first signs of a slowdown in years in the first half of this year, with China's exports to India dipping to $56.53 billion from $57.51 billion last year.

