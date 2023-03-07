Adani shares rally for fifth day on fund infusion by US firm

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 6

Adani shares continued to rebound for the fifth straight session on Monday amid a vote of confidence in the GQG Partners by a US-based Indian American Rajiv Jain who has purchased shares in the four group companies worth Rs 15,446 crore.

The shares which had been on an uptrend last week, went up on Monday as well due to Jain’s earthy logic that the Adani Group over 30 years has built assets on the ground and that a company which has been in business for 30 years cannot be a fraud.

The flagship, Adani Enterprises, rose 5.51% to close at Rs 1,982.85. US firm GQG Partners has bought shares in Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Transmission and Adani Green. “We read the report but you know, we get paid to do our own research and we did our own work and we had a different opinion. After doing our due diligence, we talked to some of the bankers and we talked to some of their partners and actually, it’s kind of remarkable how consistent the feedback was,” Rajiv Jain told a TV news channel.

Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell also said Adani’s investments are fully functioning in Australia and there are no reports in Australia that his business has ceased operations. “He (Adani) is a significant investor,” he said while terming the Hindenburg report as a matter for Indian regulators.

However, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has questioned why SEBI has been unable to uncover the ownership of the four Mauritius-based funds who are said to have parked 90% of their $6.9 billion in Adani Group stocks.