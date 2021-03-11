Adani to invest Rs 57Kcr in alumina mill in Odisha

New Delhi, August 11
Adani Group will invest Rs 57,575 crore in setting up an alumina refinery in Odisha as the conglomerate run by richest Indian Gautam Adani adds one more business.
In a press statement, the group said it will set up a 4-million tonnes a year alumina refinery near bauxite mines as well as an iron ore project.
"The High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) of the government of Odisha, headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, approved the Adani Group's proposal to set up two projects — a 4 million tonnes per annum integrated alumina refinery and a 30 million tonnes iron ore (value addition) project," it said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Taiwan issue: India calls for restraint, says it does not explicitly endorse ‘One-China’ policy
MEA’s call for avoidance of unilateral actions to change sta...
No PM ambitions, but ready to play role in forging opposition unity: Nitish
'It is my wish that all come together'
Migrant labourer shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir
The attack came three days ahead of 75th Independence Day on...
Himachal Government introduces more stringent version of anti-conversion law
The Act prohibits conversion by misrepresentation, force, un...
Nude photoshoot: Mumbai Police to question actor Ranveer Singh on August 22
A case has been registered at Chembur police station against...