Adani to invest Rs 57Kcr in alumina mill in Odisha

PTI

New Delhi, August 11

Adani Group will invest Rs 57,575 crore in setting up an alumina refinery in Odisha as the conglomerate run by richest Indian Gautam Adani adds one more business.

In a press statement, the group said it will set up a 4-million tonnes a year alumina refinery near bauxite mines as well as an iron ore project.

"The High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) of the government of Odisha, headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, approved the Adani Group's proposal to set up two projects — a 4 million tonnes per annum integrated alumina refinery and a 30 million tonnes iron ore (value addition) project," it said.