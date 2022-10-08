Adani to invest Rs 65,000 cr in Rajasthan

Jaipur, October 7
Richest Asian Gautam Adani on Friday announced a Rs 65,000-crore investment in Rajasthan over the next 5 to 7 years in setting up a mega 10,000 MW solar power capacity, expanding cement plant and upgrading Jaipur airport.
Plans in pipeline
- The investment also spans city gas infrastructure for retailing CNG to automobiles, piped gas to households and industries and laying transmission lines to carry renewable power
- The Group will invest Rs 50,000 crore to add 10,000 MW of renewable power generation capacity. This will be commissioned progressively over the next 5 years
The investment by ports-to-energy conglomerate that Adani heads also spans city gas infrastructure for retailing CNG to automobiles and piped gas to households and industries and laying transmission lines to carry renewable power.
Speaking at the Invest Rajasthan 2022 Summit here, he said the Adani Group already has a sizeable presence in the state. It operates a thermal power plant, has set up a solar park and supplies coal to the state’s power-generating units.
Adani Group is investing Rs 50,000 crore to add 10,000 megawatt of renewable power generation capacity.
“This will be commissioned progressively over the next 5 years,” he said, adding the Group just a week back achieved commercial operation of the world’s largest wind-solar hybrid power plant in Rajasthan. Besides, it is looking to double its cement manufacturing capacity following its acquisition of Ambuja Cements and ACC.
“While we already have three cement plants and limestone mining assets, a significant part of our capacity expansion will continue to happen in Rajasthan. We anticipate investing another Rs 7,000 crore to double our cement manufacturing capacity in the state,” he said. The Group is also the operator of Jaipur airport which will be expanded, he said.
