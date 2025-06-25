DT
PT
Adani Total Gas, Jio-bp partner to enhance quality fuel offerings

Adani Total Gas, Jio-bp partner to enhance quality fuel offerings

ANI
Updated At : 03:25 PM Jun 25, 2025 IST
Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 25 (ANI): Adani Total Gas and Jio-bp (the operating brand of Reliance BP Mobility) announced on Wednesday that they have signed an agreement to redefine the auto fuel retail experience for Indian consumers, according to a joint statement.

Under this partnership, select Adani Total Gas fuel outlets will offer Jio-bp's high-performance liquid fuels (petrol and diesel), while select Jio-bp fuel outlets will integrate Adani Total Gas' CNG dispensing units, within Adani Total Gas' authorized Geographical Areas (GA), thus enhancing the supply of high-quality fuels to transport consumers.

Adani Total Gas, a joint venture of Adani and TotalEnergies, is India's leading city gas distribution (CGD) player, serving natural gas to households, industries, commercial customers, and motorists.

Adani Total Gas also offers Compressed Biogas (CBG), EV Charging, and LNG for the transportation segment.

Jio-bp, a joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited and bp, is a leading mobility solutions provider in India, with a strong presence in fuel retailing, low-carbon alternatives, and modern convenience stores.

"We are united by a shared vision to offer our customers a superior selection of high-quality fuels. Jio-bp has always been committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience, and this partnership allows us to leverage each other's strengths to further enhance the value we provide to India," said Sarthak Behuria, Chairman, Jio-bp in the statement.

"It is our shared vision to provide complete range of high-quality fuels at our outlets. This partnership will enable us to leverage each other's infrastructure, thus enhancing customer experience and offerings," said Suresh P Manglani, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Adani Total Gas Ltd.

The agreement covers both existing and future outlets of both partners.

Adani Total Gas currently operates a network of 650 CNG stations, while Jio-bp has a network of 2000 outlets. This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone in the journey of both companies toward sustainable growth and innovation. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

