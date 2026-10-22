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Home / Business / Adani Total Gas Q2 profit rises 3% to Rs 167 crore as revenue grows 34%

Adani Total Gas Q2 profit rises 3% to Rs 167 crore as revenue grows 34%

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ANI
Updated At : 06:17 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL) reported a 3 per cent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 167 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 162 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, as higher natural gas sales volumes supported revenue growth despite rising input costs.

Revenue from operations increased 34 per cent to Rs 2,102 crore in the July-September quarter, from Rs 1,569 crore a year earlier, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 12 per cent to Rs 340 crore, according to the company's press release.

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Profit before tax increased 8 per cent to Rs 235 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 217 crore in the year-ago period.

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The company attributed its performance to sustained demand for compressed natural gas (CNG), deeper penetration of piped natural gas (PNG) and continued expansion of its distribution network.

Standalone sales volume rose 12 per cent year-on-year to 315 million standard cubic metres (MMSCM) in Q2FY27. CNG sales increased 17 per cent to 223 MMSCM, while PNG sales grew 3 per cent to 92 MMSCM.

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However, the company faced cost pressures from elevated Brent-linked and spot natural gas prices, currency depreciation and the withdrawal of temporary pooled-gas support. The cost of natural gas increased 43 per cent during the quarter.

"Our diversified sourcing portfolio, mix of long-term contracts and flexible market purchases along with calibrated price mechanism helped manage cost pressures, maintained supply reliability, and sustained customer demand," Sanjay Pandita, CEO of ATGL, said.

The company said domestic gas allocation for the CNG segment averaged around 25 per cent during the quarter, with shortfalls addressed through high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) gas, new well gas, long-term and short-term contracts, and market purchases.

For the first half of FY27, standalone net profit declined 7 per cent to Rs 300 crore, from Rs 324 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 31 per cent to Rs 3,999 crore, while EBITDA increased 3 per cent to Rs 621 crore.

ATGL expanded its network during the quarter by adding 16 CNG stations, taking the total to 723. Domestic PNG connections reached around 11.81 lakh, while its steel pipeline network extended to 16,305 inch-km as of September 30, 2026. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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