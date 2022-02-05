Adani Wilmar finalises IPO price at Rs230/share

PTI

NEW DELHI:Edible oil major Adani Wilmar on Friday finalised the issue price of its Rs 3,600 crore initial public offering (IPO) at Rs 230 per share. The price band of the IPO was Rs 218-230 per share. The company opened its IPO on January 27 and the issue closed on January 31. The IPO was subscribed more than 17 times. Retail investors subscribed 3.92 times their part of allotted shares. PTI

Vedant Fashions’ IPO gets 14% subscription on Day 1

The initial public offer of Vedant Fashions Limited, which owns ethnic wear brand Manyavar, was subscribed 14 per cent on the first day of subscription on Friday. The IPO received bids for 35,32,872 shares against 2,54,55,388 shares on offer, according to data available with NSE.