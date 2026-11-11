Adani’s Kutch Copper becomes 1st Indian producer to secure global ‘Copper Mark’ certification

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Kutch Copper Ltd, a unit of Adani Enterprises Ltd, became the first Indian producer to receive the Veramark Assurance, formerly known as the Copper Mark certification. The facility operates one of the world's largest single-location copper smelters and obtained the recognition following an independent review of its environmental, social, and governance standards.

The certification assesses industrial sites against the Copper Mark Responsible Production Framework and Joint Due Diligence Standard. Established as an independent verification system, the framework monitors practices across copper, nickel, and zinc supply chains through third-party audits.

This system allows certified units to show alignment with international benchmarks and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, specifically SDG 12 regarding responsible consumption and production.

"Achieving the Copper Mark, a first for any Indian producer, underscores our unwavering commitment to sustainable and responsible production," said Vinay Prakash, CEO of Adani Natural Resources and Managing Director of KCL.

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"This milestone positions Kutch Copper among an elite group of leading global producers adhering to internationally recognised standards," Prakash added. "As copper becomes increasingly vital to global electrification, renewable energy, modern mobility, and infrastructure, Kutch Copper is committed to delivering the high-quality metal India needs to power its future while adhering to the highest global standards of environmental and social stewardship."

The assurance system requires regular reassessments to monitor operational standards over time. International mining and metals firms such as BHP, Rio Tinto, Freeport-McMoRan, Antofagasta, and Aurubis previously adopted the Veramark framework across their respective operations.

The certification arrived amid higher worldwide metal consumption, driven by developments in electric mobility, power transmission networks, renewable energy projects, digital networks, and industrial manufacturing.

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Across global markets, commercial buyers, institutional investors, and trading partners continuously seek mineral suppliers that comply with third-party operating standards.

Through this audit completion, the company aimed to supply certified refined metal directly to international businesses designing regional and cross-border supply networks. (ANI)

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