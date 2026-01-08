DT
PT
Home / Business / Adani's Mundra Port berths nation's first fully laden very large crude carrier

Adani's Mundra Port berths nation's first fully laden very large crude carrier

ANI
Updated At : 05:25 PM Jan 08, 2026 IST
Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 8 (ANI): Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) on Thursday announced the berthing of India's first-ever fully laden Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) at its Mundra Port.

With the docking of Mt New Renown, which has a total cargo capacity of 3.3 lakh m3 (meter cube), Mundra became the first port in India to handle Fully Laden VLCC at Berth.

This development also highlights Mundra's significance as the first port in the country and among a select few in the world to have a dedicated jetty capable of directly berthing fully laden VLCCs.

The handling of Mt New Renown was executed under challenging conditions with strong currents, winds and sea states, showcasing expertise, coordination and operational excellence of the APSEZ marine team and port management.

The port facility allows berthing of a fully laden VLCC at maximum displacement, represents a transformational shift in India's crude oil logistics, enabling safer, faster and more cost-efficient crude handling through direct jetty operations. This milestone underscores APSEZ's leadership in developing world-class, future-ready port infrastructure aligned with India's growing energy and trade requirements.

Direct jetty berthing of fully laden VLCCs is available at only a limited number of ports across the world due to extreme draft, displacement and infrastructure requirements of these vessels.

With this achievement, Mundra Port is now among select global crude handling hubs, strengthening India's position in the global maritime and energy map. Mundra's advanced vessel-handling capability eliminates dependency on offshore Single Point Moorings (SPMs) or lightering operations that were traditionally used for such large vessels.

Mundra's VLCC jetty is seamlessly connected via a 489 km crude oil pipeline to the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery at Barmer -- one of India's most strategic refining assets. This direct connectivity significantly enhances India's energy security, efficiency of large-scale crude imports, supply chain resilience, and regional economic growth across Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The purpose-built VLCC jetty at Mundra is a pioneering engineering and operational achievement, having a jetty length of 400 metre, Berth Pocket Depth 25 m, Maximum Acceptable LOA 333 m, Maximum Displacement 3,60,000 MT (Million Tonnes), Maximum Draft: 21.6 m.

Mundra -- APSEZ's flagship port and India's largest commercial port -- is strategically located in the Gulf of Kutch, serving as a critical maritime gateway for northern and western India.

The deep-water, all-weather port features 27 operational berths and 2 Single Point Moorings (SPMs), capability to handle dry bulk, break-bulk, project cargo, liquids, containers, automobiles, and crude oil; and accommodation of Cape size vessels, VLCCs and Ultra Large Crude Carriers (ULCCs) and ultra large container vessels(ULCVs).

Mundra is also India's largest container handling port, with the country's highest container, import coal and overall commercial cargo handling capacities. Mundra became the first port in India to handle over 200 million metric tons (MMT) of cargo in a single year in 2024-25. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

