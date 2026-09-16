Adarsha Central School, Byadgi, Brings Global Skill Education Closer to Students in Haveri

VMPL

Byadgi, Haveri (Karnataka) [India], September 16: Education is evolving rapidly, and schools today have an important opportunity to help children build the knowledge, confidence and capabilities needed for a changing world. In Byadgi, Adarsha Central School is bringing this broader vision of education into the everyday learning experience of its students.

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Founded in 2013 and affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Adarsha Central School is managed by Adarsha Education Society and has built its educational approach around academic learning, experiential education, technology, co-curricular development and the individual growth of every child. The school provides students with dedicated science, mathematics and computer laboratories, a well-equipped library, sports facilities and an environment designed to support exploration, participation and learning.

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The school's focus on future-ready skills is an extension of this educational vision. Through its association with Ulipsu, students are gaining structured exposure to areas including coding, artificial intelligence, data science, design thinking, digital citizenship, finance and entrepreneurship, life skills, mathematics, space technology, and language and communication.

The programme brings hands-on learning, projects and skill-based learning into the school experience, helping students develop capabilities such as problem-solving, creativity, communication, collaboration and digital fluency. These skills are increasingly valuable across higher education, careers and the wider world.

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For students in Haveri district, access to such learning creates an opportunity to experience globally benchmarked skill education within their own community. Ulipsu's skill curriculum is currently implemented across 350-plus schools in India, with its programmes aligned with composite skill labs, NEP 2020 and NCF 2023 and mapped to global learning frameworks. Its skill modules carry STEM.org accreditation, while its certification framework is supported by ISTE and STEM.org standards. Students receive certificates on successful completion of their skills, creating a documented portfolio of learning and achievement that can grow with them through their school years.

“Our vision is to give every student the opportunity to discover their strengths, develop confidence and apply their learning to real situations. Skill education adds a valuable dimension to the academic journey by giving children opportunities to explore, create, communicate and solve problems. We are pleased to bring these experiences to our students and prepare them for the opportunities ahead,” said Smt. Sneha Shirur, Trustee, Adarsha Central School, Byadgi.

A strong teacher ecosystem forms an important part of this initiative. Adarsha Central School is investing in teacher development programmes, implementation support and classroom observations to strengthen teaching practices and create engaging, application-oriented learning experiences. Continuous professional development enables teachers to bring greater depth, relevance and practical application into the classroom.

“Our commitment has always been to create meaningful educational opportunities for children in and around Byadgi. As the world of education continues to evolve, we see tremendous value in giving our students access to emerging skills, practical learning and global standards. Our association with Ulipsu is part of this larger commitment to building confident, capable and future-ready young learners,” said Sri Veeresh S. Shirur, Secretary, Adarsha Education Society.

For parents, this approach brings together strong academic foundations, modern learning facilities, dedicated educators and structured opportunities for children to build a portfolio of skills and achievements throughout their school journey.

Adarsha Central School's approach reflects a growing possibility for education in Haveri district — bringing global perspectives, future-ready skills and meaningful learning experiences closer to children in Byadgi, while giving them the confidence and capabilities to engage with the wider world.

For skill-based learning program details visit -ulipsu.com

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