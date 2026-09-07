DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / ADB signs first Transaction Advisory Pact in India with MP govt to mobilise USD 1 billion for renewable energy projects

ADB signs first Transaction Advisory Pact in India with MP govt to mobilise USD 1 billion for renewable energy projects

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:12 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has entered into an agreement with the Government of Madhya Pradesh to support the development of renewable energy public-private partnership (PPP) projects in the state, an initiative expected to attract up to USD 1 billion in private investment.

According to ADB, the pact marks the multilateral lender's first transaction advisory services (TAS) mandate in India. Under the agreement signed in Bhopal by ADB Country Director for India Mio Oka in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav today, the development bank supports the structuring and rollout of three clean energy projects across the state.

Advertisement

Under the terms of the engagement, the multilateral institution serves as the transaction advisor for projects developed via the PPP mode. The pipeline includes a solar power generation and battery energy storage facility at Shajapur, planned to address the state's peak electricity requirements and enhance overall grid stability.

Advertisement

"Public resources alone cannot meet India's growing energy needs," stated Mio Oka, ADB Country Director for India, highlighting the structural gaps in clean infrastructure financing.

"Private capital exists, but markets need to be made investable," Oka added. "By helping Madhya Pradesh to structure bankable PPP projects, ADB is helping to crowd in private investment, demonstrate what works, and create scalable models for clean energy infrastructure across the state."

Advertisement

The planned infrastructure aims to balance local distribution networks by supplying electricity during peak hours and maintaining supply reliability during intervals when solar generation remains offline. These developments align with the Madhya Pradesh Renewable Energy Policy 2025, a policy framework that sets out to expand state green energy and storage installations to meet 50 per cent of electricity demand from renewable resources by 2030.

The advisory engagement utilizes ADB’s international transaction advisory track record in project preparation, structuring, and procurement across Asia and the Pacific to design commercially viable and bankable project tenders.

The regional development institution maintains an operational relationship with Madhya Pradesh spanning more than 25 years across various development priorities, including sustained capital investments in energy infrastructure. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts