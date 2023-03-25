Additional relief under new tax regime for small taxpayers

PTI

New Delhi, March 24

In a relief to taxpayers opting for new tax regime, individuals earning marginally higher income than no-tax ceiling of Rs 7 lakh will pay tax only on the differential income after the government amended the Finance Bill. The Finance Bill 2023, passed by the Lok Sabha on Friday, has proposed a marginal relief to taxpayers under the new tax regime.

Amendment to Finance Bill-2023 The amendment has been made so that those earning over the tax-free limit of Rs 7 lakh per annum do not end up paying tax in excess of their incremental income over the threshold

In the Budget for 2023-24, the government expanded the scope of full rebate on income tax under the new tax regime to an annual taxable income of Rs 7 lakh from Rs 5 lakh earlier

However, those earning even marginally higher than the threshold were required to pay tax on sub-Rs 7 lakh slabs as well

Explaining the provision, the Finance Ministry said under the new tax regime with effect from April 1, if a taxpayer has annual income of Rs 7 lakh s/he pays no tax. But if s/he has income of Rs 7,00,100 s/he pays tax of 25,010. Thus an additional income of Rs 100 leads to a tax of Rs 25,010. Hence, marginal relief is proposed to that so that the tax what one pays should not be more than the income that exceeds Rs 7 lakh (Rs 100 in this case), the ministry said.

Nangia Andersen LLP Partner Sandeep Jhunjhunwala said the amendment to Finance Bill seeks to provide a marginal relief to individual taxpayers having borderline income by proposing a deduction of income tax payable in excess of the differential income above Rs 7 lakh.

“Working out the math, an individual having income up to (approx.) Rs 7,27,700 could stand to benefit from this marginal relief,” Jhunjhunwala added.

The Budget 2023-24 had announced the tax rebate whereby no tax would be levied on those with annual income of up to Rs 7 lakh under the new tax regime. The move which experts felt was a push for salaried class taxpayer to switch to new tax regime where no exemptions on investments is provided.

Under the revamped new tax regime, no tax would be levied for income up to Rs 3 lakh. Income between Rs 3-6 lakh would be taxed at 5%, Rs 6-9 lakh at 10%, Rs 9-12 lakh at 15%, Rs 12-15 lakh at 20% and income of Rs 15 lakh and above will be taxed at 30%.