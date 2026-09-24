Adevo Academy Launches Dedicated Leadership and Management Skills Track for Hospitality Supervisors and Mid-Management Professionals

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 24: Adevo Academy (95hm Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd), one of India's most practitioner-led hospitality training and consulting firms, today announced the launch of its dedicated Leadership and Management Skills Track a structured development curriculum designed specifically for supervisors, team leaders, and mid-management professionals across India's hotel, restaurant, and food service sector.

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The programme addresses a gap that has remained largely unresolved in India's hospitality training landscape: while frontline staff training has received increasing attention in recent years, the supervisor and mid-management layer the operational backbone of any hotel or restaurant has been systematically undertrained and underserved.

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The Gap the Industry Has Not Addressed

India's hospitality sector is growing at a rate that few industries can match. The market is projected to reach $798.95 billion by 2033, with domestic tourist arrivals crossing 2.9 billion in 2024. Against this backdrop, the demand for operational leaders department supervisors, F&B managers, housekeeping heads, and front office team leads is accelerating faster than the pipeline of trained professionals available to fill those roles.

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The consequence is visible across properties of every category. Supervisors who were outstanding frontline performers are promoted into management roles without any structured preparation for what those roles actually demand people management, performance accountability, conflict resolution, commercial awareness, and the ability to run briefings, manage rosters, and maintain service standards simultaneously.

Technical skills got them promoted. The absence of leadership skills limits how far they go and how effective they are in the roles they already hold.

Adevo's Leadership and Management Skills Track is a direct response to this structural gap.

Programme Architecture

The curriculum is designed across six core competency areas, each built around the specific realities of hospitality operations rather than generic management theory.

The first module covers Communication Verbal, Non-Verbal, and Written equipping supervisors with the skills to conduct effective pre-shift briefings, communicate service standards to diverse teams, manage guest interactions under pressure, and produce clear operational reports.

The second module, Professional Etiquette and Workplace Standards, addresses the expectations that organisations place on leaders: personal presentation, understanding of workplace dynamics, accountability, and how to represent a brand at every level of interaction.

The third module focuses on Conflict Management a critical and frequently neglected competency for hospitality supervisors managing high-attrition, multilingual, and shift-based teams. Participants learn to identify the root causes of conflict, apply structured resolution techniques, and build working environments where tension is managed before it escalates.

The fourth module, Leadership and Team Management, covers the practical mechanics of supervision: delegation, goal setting, time management, duty allocation, staff scheduling, and the daily rituals from briefings to logbooks that separate effective supervisors from ineffective ones.

The fifth module addresses Teamwork and Collaboration through the lens of operational interdependence how the decisions made in one department affect performance across an entire property, and how supervisors can build cohesive teams rather than collections of individuals completing separate tasks.

The sixth module, Commercial Basics, is specifically designed for supervisors who have never been exposed to the financial dimension of their roles. It covers the fundamentals of P&L reading, margin awareness, cost control at the team level, and how daily operational decisions translate into the numbers that appear on the monthly management report.

Delivery and Access

The Leadership and Management Skills Track is available through Adevo's physical academy in Bengaluru, as an on-site programme delivered at client premises across India, and as a digital curriculum hosted on Adevo's LMS platform at lms.adevo.in. The programme is designed for flexible, modular delivery accessible to working professionals without requiring extended absence from operations.

Founder Perspective

Speaking on the launch, Brendon Pereira, Co-founder & Director, Adevo Academy, said: "The hospitality industry spends considerable energy training the people who serve guests. It spends very little training the people who train those people. The supervisor layer is where service culture is built or broken, and it has been underinvested in for too long. This programme is built to fix that."

Rashmi Koppar, Co-founder & Director, Adevo Academy, added: "Leadership in hospitality is not a personality trait. It is a set of skills that can be taught, practised, and measured. We have designed this curriculum with that belief at its core every module is grounded in real operational scenarios, not classroom abstractions."

About Adevo Academy

Adevo Academy (95hm Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd) is a Bengaluru-based hospitality training and consulting firm founded in January 2021 by Brendon Pereira, Krishna Shantakumar, and Rashmi Koppar. The firm operates physical training academies in Bengaluru and Toranagallu, a live LMS platform at lms.adevo.in, and on-site training delivery across India.

Adevo's clients include The Phoenix Mills Limited, General Mills India (Pillsbury), Bengaluru Airport Services Limited (BASL), JSW Foundation, Table Space, Toit, The 13th Floor, Chianti Ristorante, Kling Brewery & Kitchen, and a range of hotel groups and restaurant chains across South India.

The firm's services span upskilling and operational training, SOP consulting, digital learning, and end-to-end L&D outsourcing for hospitality businesses across India.

Brand Contact Adevo Academy (95hm Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd) contact@adevo.in | +91 76767 31148 | adevo.in No. 32, International Airport Road, Ganganagar Extension, Hebbal, Bengaluru 560032

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