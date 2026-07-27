Adgully Announces CMOs' Charcha - Kolkata Chapter to Decode the 'East Code' of Marketing in the AI Era

PNN

Advertisement

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 27: Adgully is set to host the 4th edition of CMOs' Charcha - Kolkata Chapter on 28th July 2026, at The Lalit Great Eastern, Kolkata, bringing together some of the region's most influential marketers, brand custodians, business leaders, and technology experts to discuss the future of marketing in one of India's fastest-growing consumer markets.

Advertisement

Centered around the theme "East Code: Marketing to 400M, at AI Speed," the summit will explore how brands can unlock growth across Eastern India by combining deep cultural understanding with the power of artificial intelligence, data-driven marketing, and emerging technologies. The event will feature keynote sessions, fireside chats, and panel discussions covering AI-powered marketing, regional consumer behaviour, programmatic advertising, brand building, omnichannel engagement, and the evolving role of technology in shaping marketing strategies.

Advertisement

The summit will witness participation from leading marketing and business leaders, including:

- Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India

Advertisement

- Anirban Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer, Eveready Industries India Ltd.

- Himanshu Saxena, Managing Director, BBH India & President (North & East), BBH India, Saatchi & Saatchi & Propagate

- L. Muralikrishnan, CMO & Co-Founder, Wow! Momo

- Uday Mohan, Chief Operating Officer, Havas Media & Arena India

- Shubho Sengupta, Marketing & Communications Advisor to Governments, Brands & Non-Profits

- Meghdut Roy Choudhury, Chief Innovation Officer, Techno India Group

- Samrat Mukherjee, Vice President, Madison Media; Founder, Crow's Nest; Hon. Secretary, Advertising Club Calcutta

- Nitin Kamat, Chief Growth & Partnerships Officer, TAM Media Research & President, MRSI

- Promita Saha, Vice President, Karukrit

- Gulrez Alam, Founder & CEO, Teamology Softech and Media Services

- Maneesh Mishra, Chief Product & Marketing Officer, Bandhan Life

- Harshit Agrawal, Head of Marketing, Aviva India

- Kumar Satyaki, Joint Managing Director, Eden Realty

- Hiren Shah, Founder & Managing Director, Vertoz

- Ribhu Mishra, Vice President - Revenue, India, MiQ

- Sushant Chopra, Director - India Sales, Hybrid

View Full List of Speakers

Speaking about the summit, Bijoya Ghosh, Founder & CEO, Adgully Network, said:

"Eastern India is one of the country's most dynamic growth markets, with over 400 million consumers whose aspirations, cultural diversity, and digital adoption are reshaping the marketing landscape. Through CMO Charcha Kolkata 2026, we aim to bring together industry leaders to decode this unique opportunity and explore how brands can combine the power of AI with authentic, culturally relevant storytelling. As technology accelerates marketing transformation, the conversations we have today will help define how brands build meaningful connections and sustainable growth in the region."

The summit will conclude with the Marketing & Advertising Awards (MAA Awards) 2026, celebrating excellence in marketing, advertising, media, digital innovation, and brand building. The awards will recognize outstanding campaigns, brands, agencies, and marketing leaders who have demonstrated creativity, innovation, and measurable business impact across the industry, making it a fitting culmination to a day of insightful discussions and knowledge sharing.

The summit is supported by leading industry partners, with Zee Bangla as Presenting Partner,

MiQ and Bangla Z5 as the Powered By Partner; Think Result as the AI, Programmatic & Outcome Partner; Hybrid and Vertoz as Gold Partners; Karukrit as the OOH Experience Partner; Teamology as the Communication Partner; Rawbare as the Lifestyle Partner. Advertising Club Calcutta comes on board as Industry Partner and The Wall as Media Partner.

Registrations are open to all professionals from the Advertising, Media, Marketing, Public Relations and Communications domains. REGISTER HERE

About Adgully

Adgully is a one-stop destination for up-to-date news on the business of media, marketing, advertising, and entertainment. Founded in 2009, the platform covers the entire ecosystem with exclusive stories, incisive analysis, interviews, and reports. Adgully has established a strong presence in the online space and is known for its legacy of high-impact industry events such as DIGIXX, SCREENEXX, DATAMATIXX, IMAGEXX, FINIXX and nationwide editions of CMOs' Charcha across major cities.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)