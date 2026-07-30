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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 30: Adgully successfully concluded the 4th edition of CMO Charcha Kolkata 2026, bringing together some of the country's most influential marketers, business leaders, entrepreneurs, agency heads, and technology experts to discuss the future of marketing in Eastern India. Held at The LaLiT Great Eastern, Kolkata, the summit revolved around the theme, "East Code: Marketing to 400M, at AI Speed," exploring how brands can combine regional insights with artificial intelligence, data, creativity, and technology to unlock growth opportunities across the East.

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Shri. Tapas Roy, Hon'ble Minister of Industry, Commerce, Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction, Government of West Bengal, delivered the inaugural keynote, sharing the Government's vision to accelerate industrial growth through policy reforms, investor-friendly initiatives, infrastructure development, and employment generation.

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The event also featured keynote addresses by Anirban Banerjee, Eveready Industries India Ltd., and Nitin Kamat, TAM Media Research and President at Market Research Society of India.

The speaker line-up further included Shubho Sengupta, Marketing and Comms Advisor to Govt, Brands, Non-Profits; Uday Mohan, Havas Media & Arena India; Himanshu Saxena, Managing Director, BBH India and President (North & East), Saatchi & Saatchi and Propagate; L. Muralikrishnan, CMO & Co-founder, Wow! Momo; Samrat Mukherjee, Madison Media, Advertising Club Calcutta; Sushaant Chopra, Hybrid Adtech Private Limited; Hiren Shah, Vertoz; Subhro Sarkar, Ambuja Neotia; Maneesh Mishra, Bandhan Life; Promita Saha, Karukrit; Gulrez Alam, Teamology Softech and Media Services Pvt. Ltd.; Debarshi Chakravorti, Omnicom Media Group's Interactive Avenues, who shared perspectives on AI-led marketing, regional consumer behaviour, programmatic advertising, brand building, data-driven decision-making, and the evolving marketing ecosystem.

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The summit also witnessed the launch of Havas' The Science of Desire report, offering fresh insights into evolving consumer aspirations and the changing dynamics of brand desire.

Read more articles: https://www.adgully.com/tag/52497

The event culminated with the Marketing & Advertising Awards (MAA) 2026, recognising outstanding achievements by brands, agencies, campaigns, and marketing leaders who have demonstrated excellence in creativity, innovation, and business impact.

Spotlight on the Winners

- Brand of the Year: UltraTech Cement

- Independent Digital Agency of the Year: Adbuffs

- Creative Agency of the Year: YUWEUS

- Best D2C Brand of the Year: RawBare

- Best Viewer Engagement Campaign: Zee 24 Ghanta

- Best Innovative Campaign of the Year: UltraTech Cement & YUWEUS

- Champion of Marketing Innovation: Anirban Sinha, Skipper

Speaking on the successful conclusion of the summit, Bijoya Ghosh, Founder & CEO, Adgully Network, said:

"CMO Charcha Kolkata has evolved into a significant platform for conversations that shape the future of marketing in Eastern India. This year's discussions reinforced that the East is no longer an emerging market--it is a growth engine driven by digital adoption, cultural diversity, entrepreneurial spirit, and innovation. We are grateful to all our speakers, partners, jury members, delegates, and award winners for making this edition a resounding success."

The summit was made possible with the support of its esteemed partners. Zee Bangla joined as the Presenting Partner, while MiQ and Bangla Z5 came on board as the Powered By Partners. Adfactors PR supported the event as the Knowledge Partner, and Think Result was the AI, Programmatic & Outcome Partner. Also, Hybrid and Vertoz were Gold Partners, Karukrit as the OOH Experience Partner, Teamology as the Communication Partner, Advertising Club Calcutta as the Industry Partner, RawBare as the Lifestyle Partner, The Wall as the Media Partner, and Peritus Ideas Private Limited as the Event Management Partner.

About Adgully

Adgully is a one-stop destination for up-to-date news on the business of media, marketing, advertising, and entertainment. Founded in 2009, the platform covers the entire ecosystem with exclusive stories, incisive analysis, interviews, and reports. Adgully has established a strong presence in the online space and is known for its legacy of high-impact industry events such as DIGIXX, SCREENEXX, DATAMATIXX, IMAGEXX, MOBEXX, FINIXX, and nationwide editions of CMO's Charcha across major cities.

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