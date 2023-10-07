ADIA to invest Rs 4,966 cr in Reliance Retail Ventures

PTI

Mumbai, October 6

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority will invest Rs 4,966.80 crore into Reliance Retail Ventures Limited for a 0.59 per cent stake in the company, said Reliance Industries on Friday.

"This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of Rs 8.381 lakh crore , which makes it among the top four companies by equity value in the country," Reliance Industries said.

This investment by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) "will translate into an equity stake of 0.59 per cent" in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) on a fully diluted basis, it added.

RRVL is the holding company of the retail business of RIL, which operates an integrated omnichannel network of over 18,500 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion & lifestyle, and pharma consumption baskets.

