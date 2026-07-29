adidas Expands the Hyperboost Franchise With the Launch of Hyperboost Run, Following the Debut of Hyperboost Edge

BusinessWire India

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New Delhi [India], July 29: Following the debut of Hyperboost Edge, adidas' lightweight super-trainer that introduced a new era of road running, adidas is expanding the Hyperboost franchise with the launch of Hyperboost Run. The franchise combines maximum comfort, responsive energy return and progressive design across different running experiences. While Hyperboost Edge is optimized for high-energy miles, Run extends the franchise with a more accessible daily all-round trainer, giving everyday runners a versatile shoe that seamlessly supports training, fitness and life beyond the run.

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Hyperboost Run is designed to end the trade-off runners often face between comfort and performance - supercharging your training with next level energy return.

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"Hyperboost Run was created for runners who want a shoe that can support the full range of their routine," said Patrick Nava, General Manager, adidas running. "Everyday runners are looking for comfort, energy return and versatility without having to overthink what they wear. Hyperboost Run gives them exactly that - an accessible, high-energy ride built for real life."

An accessible entry point into the Hyperboost franchise, Hyperboost Run reflects adidas' commitment to creating innovative running products that meet the needs of modern runners with multi-faceted lifestyles, giving more runners an accessible way to experience Comfort Energized.

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At the core of Hyperboost Run are a series of innovations engineered to deliver all-day comfort and responsive performance:

- Hyperboost Pro foam - a lightweight, high-powered cushioning platform featuring a 38mm stack height, designed to deliver comfort, support and next level energy return from first step to last.

- Lightweight Primeweave upper - The super soft, engineered upper improves comfort, adding breathability and flex while reducing irritation through the forefoot across daily runs and extended wear.

- LIGHTTRAXION outsole with Continental™ forefoot rubber pods - strategically placed for exceptional grip, traction and adaptability without adding unnecessary weight, creating a dependable platform for daily road-running conditions.

- Anatomically shaped 3D-printed heel elements and wider platform - designed to provide stability, flexibility and a secure fit across a variety of movements and foot shapes for a dynamic and secure fit.

- Bold lifestyle-inspired design - a future facing aesthetic designed to move seamlessly beyond the workout.

Hyperboost Run sits alongside the Hyperboost Edge within the growing Hyperboost franchise. While Hyperboost Edge is a lightweight super-trainer optimized for long, high-energy miles, Hyperboost Run delivers the same platform in a more accessible all-round training silhouette. Together, Hyperboost Edge and Run forge a new path for road running, where comfort is never sacrificed in pursuit of performance.

Launching exclusively for adiclub members starting today, the Hyperboost Edge returns in the new HYPER WHITE/SOLAR TURBO red colorway for women as well as WHITE/AURORA ONIX grey for men that continue to expand the franchise, bringing a fresh new look to stand out both on the run and beyond it. The latest drop blends performance-driven design with everyday style, offering runners a fresh expression of energy, versatility, and comfort.

The Hyperboost Run and Hyperboost Edge are priced at INR 17,999 & INR 19,999, respectively. The adidas Hyperboost will be available for purchase starting from August 1 on https://www.adidas.co.in/hyperboost-running and at selected retailers globally.

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