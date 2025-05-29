DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Business / adidas Introduces the Adizero Evo SL, Bringing the Iconic Pro Evo 1 DNA to Training Runs

adidas Introduces the Adizero Evo SL, Bringing the Iconic Pro Evo 1 DNA to Training Runs

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 29: Today, adidas unveils the Adizero Evo SL - a fast-paced trainer built for those wanting to look good and feel fast.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:12 PM May 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

BusinessWire India

Advertisement

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 29: Today, adidas unveils the Adizero Evo SL - a fast-paced trainer built for those wanting to look good and feel fast.

adidas' product and design teams set out to democratize the top benefits of the Adizero franchise by creating a fast-paced trainer that merges advanced racing technology with the design DNA of the groundbreaking Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1. The design takes inspiration from this iconic silhouette, featuring clean lines and a minimalist white finish, highlighted by bold black three stripes that blur as the runner gains speed. Underneath this sleek exterior, the new footwear is specifically built for fast training runs.

Advertisement

Key updates include:

Full Length Lightstrike Pro Foam

Advertisement

* The lightest training shoe in adidas' entire running line, weighing approximately 188g for women and 224g for men*, the shoe is equipped with a full-length, high-stack Lightstrike Pro midsole without stiffening elements, providing a smooth and dynamic feel.

Engineered Mesh Upper

* Offering targeted support where needed most, the engineered mesh upper is designed to enhance breathability.

The Adizero Evo SL will cost INR 15,999/- and will be available from 30th May 2025 on https://www.adidas.co.in/adizero and adidas flagship app. To find out more, please visit these pages Men/Women.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts