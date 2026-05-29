Adisoft Technologies Delivers Stellar Debut Performance Post Listing with 47% H2 Revenue Growth and 42% FY26 PAT Growth

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 29: Adisoft Technologies Limited (NSE: ADISOFT | INE20PL01012), an industrial digital automation company specializing in automated assembly lines, robotic work cells, smart material handling systems, special purpose machines (SPMs), and Industry 4.0 solutions, has announced its Audited Financial Results for H2 & FY26.

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H2 FY26 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

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- Total Income of ₹119.70 Cr, YoY growth of 46.58%

- EBITDA of ₹24.56 Cr, YoY growth of 76.69%

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- EBITDA Margin of 20.52%, YoY growth of 350 Bps

- Net Profit of ₹17.48 Cr, YoY growth of 79.47%

- Net Profit Margin of 14.60%, YoY growth of 268 Bps

- Diluted EPS of ₹14.65, YoY growth of 84.05%

FY26 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

- Total Income of ₹169.33 Cr, YoY growth of 26.66%

- EBITDA of ₹32.84 Cr, YoY growth of 42.35%

- EBITDA Margin of 19.39%, YoY growth of 214 Bps

- Net Profit of ₹22.80 Cr, YoY growth of 42.86%

- Net Profit Margin of 13.46%, YoY growth of 153 Bps

- Diluted EPS of ₹19.09, YoY growth of 41.93%

Commenting on the Performance, Mr. Ajay Chandrashekhar Prabhu, Chairman & Managing Director of Adisoft Technologies Limited said, "FY26 marks a defining milestone in Adisoft Technologies' journey as we entered the public markets through our successful NSE Emerge listing while simultaneously delivering a strong operational and financial performance. During the year, the company reported strong growth across key financial parameters, with Total Income increasing by 27%, EBITDA growing by over 42%, and Net Profit rising by nearly 43% on a year-on-year basis. The performance reflects the strength of our engineering capabilities, execution-focused approach, and our ability to consistently deliver high-value industrial automation solutions across sectors.

The broader industrial automation landscape in India continues to present a significant long-term opportunity. Manufacturing companies across industries are increasingly investing in smart factories, robotics integration, process automation, warehouse automation, and Industry 4.0-driven efficiencies to enhance productivity, quality, and operational reliability. Government-led initiatives supporting domestic manufacturing, localisation, and industrial infrastructure development are further accelerating this transformation. With our integrated capabilities spanning automated assembly lines, robotic work cells, material handling systems, and customised automation solutions, we believe Adisoft is strategically positioned to benefit from these structural industry tailwinds. Our growing presence across automotive, electronics, pharmaceuticals, packaging, and industrial manufacturing sectors provides strong visibility for future growth.

As we move ahead, our focus remains firmly on scaling the business responsibly while strengthening technology capabilities, execution bandwidth, and customer diversification. The transition into a listed company marks the beginning of a new growth phase for Adisoft, bringing enhanced visibility, stronger governance standards, and access to larger opportunities within the industrial automation ecosystem. We continue to witness healthy customer enquiries and rising adoption of automation-led manufacturing solutions across industries. Supported by our upcoming manufacturing facility in Pune, expanding engineering strengths, and continued focus on innovation-driven execution, we believe the company is well positioned to deliver sustainable long-term growth."

About Adisoft Technologies Limited

Adisoft Technologies Limited, headquartered in Pune, India, is an industrial digital automation company specializing in automated assembly lines, smart material handling systems, robotic work cells, special purpose machines (SPMs), and Industry 4.0 solutions. With over 13 years of experience and a workforce of 180+ employees, the company serves sectors including automotive automation, automotive OEMs, packaging & printing, pharmaceuticals, and municipal utilities. Adisoft focuses on integrating shop-floor equipment with digital and IT-enabled systems to improve operational efficiency while reducing human intervention.

The company has developed strong in-house design, assembly, and testing capabilities, enabling it to deliver customized automation and process control solutions. Its product portfolio includes vision-based inspection systems, tracking and traceability systems, smart conveyors, torque wrench and poka-yoke systems, and quality control automation solutions. Adisoft is also expanding into non-automotive sectors such as pharmaceutical packaging, warehouse automation, and water treatment automation, while setting up a new manufacturing facility in Pune to support future growth.

The Company got listed on NSE Emerge in April, 2026

In FY26, the company reported consolidated Total income of ₹169.33 Cr, EBITDA of ₹32.84 Cr, and Net Profit of ₹22.80 Cr.

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