ADISOFT Technologies Honoured with Five Prestigious National Awards at MEI Channel Partner Meet in Vietnam

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: Adisoft Technologies Limited (NSE: ADISOFT | INE20PL01012), an industrial digital automation company specializing in automated assembly lines, robotic work cells, smart material handling systems, special purpose machines (SPMs), and Industry 4.0 solutions, has achieved a significant milestone by receiving five prestigious awards from Mitsubishi Electric India (MEI) at its Channel Partner Conference held in Vietnam, recognising the company's outstanding business performance, technological excellence and contribution to the automation industry during FY25.

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Five Awards. One Incredible Milestone.

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A truly proud and memorable moment for ADISOFT Technologies at the Mitsubishi Electric India (MEI) Channel Partner Meet in Vietnam!

* President's Global Award - Industrial Digitalization Excellence, FY25

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* All-India No. 1 Channel Partner - Highest Contribution to MEI Business, FY25

* All-India Highest Sales - Modular PLC

* Highest Sales - Automotive Segment, North India

* Highest Sales - Automotive Segment, West India

And there is one achievement that makes this moment even more special:

For the THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR, ADISOFT has been recognized as the All-India No.1 Channel Partner for Business Contribution to Mitsubishi Electric India. Three consecutive years at the top reflect more than sustained recognition. They demonstrate consistency, customer trust, technological capability and the collective commitment of the ADISOFT ecosystem.

The President's Global Award for Industrial Digitalization Excellence adds another significant dimension to this journey, recognising ADISOFT's efforts to leverage digital technologies to enhance operational efficiency and create measurable value for customers.

Together, these five recognitions represent years of focused effort, customer confidence, continuous technological learning, strong partnerships and a consistent commitment to excellence. They also reflect the contribution of the employees, vendors, business partners, customers and well-wishers who have supported ADISOFT throughout its growth journey.

The recognition at an international platform in Vietnam further reinforces ADISOFT's growing presence in the industrial automation ecosystem and its capabilities in delivering technology-driven automation and system integration solutions across industries.

These achievements provide further impetus to ADISOFT's focus on strengthening its technology capabilities, enhancing execution excellence and expanding its presence across India and international markets, while continuing to create sustainable value for customers.

Commenting on the Achievement, Mr. Ajay Chandrashekhar Prabhu, Chairman & Managing Director of Adisoft Technologies Limited said, "Every year, the ADISOFT team continues to raise the bar and achieve new benchmarks. These awards are not merely recognitions of business performance; they are a reflection of the collective efforts, commitment and determination of the entire ADISOFT ecosystem."

About Adisoft Technologies Limited

Adisoft Technologies Limited, headquartered in Pune, India, is an industrial digital automation company specializing in automated assembly lines, smart material handling systems, robotic work cells, special purpose machines (SPMs), and Industry 4.0 solutions. With over 13 years of experience and a workforce of 180+ employees, the company serves sectors including automotive automation, automotive OEMs, packaging & printing, pharmaceuticals, and municipal utilities. Adisoft focuses on integrating shop-floor equipment with digital and IT-enabled systems to improve operational efficiency while reducing human intervention.

The company has developed strong in-house design, assembly, and testing capabilities, enabling it to deliver customized automation and process control solutions. Its product portfolio includes vision-based inspection systems, tracking and traceability systems, smart conveyors, torque wrench and poka-yoke systems, and quality control automation solutions. Adisoft is also expanding into non-automotive sectors such as pharmaceutical packaging, warehouse automation, and water treatment automation, while setting up a new manufacturing facility in Pune to support future growth.

The Company got listed on NSE Emerge in April, 2026.

In FY26, the company reported consolidated Total income of ₹169.33 Cr, EBITDA of ₹32.84 Cr, and Net Profit of ₹22.80 Cr.

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