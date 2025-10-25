DT
Adissia Developers Enters Sports Arena, Acquires 'Adissia Chennai Titans' Franchise in Tamil Nadu Kickboxing Super League

Adissia Developers Enters Sports Arena, Acquires 'Adissia Chennai Titans' Franchise in Tamil Nadu Kickboxing Super League

PTI
Updated At : 10:51 AM Oct 25, 2025 IST
Coimbatore, October 24, 2025 – Adissia Developers, a leading real estate developer in Tamil Nadu, today announced its strategic foray into the sports industry by acquiring the "Adissia Chennai Titans" franchise in the inaugural season of the Kickboxing Super League (KBSL 2025). The league is organized by Sportorama. This move marks a significant step for Adissia, extending its brand into the dynamic world of sports and underscoring a long-term commitment to nurturing athletic talent in the state.

Advertisement

The acquisition holds a special significance for the company's leadership. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. M.V. Manikandan, Founder and Managing Director of Adissia Developers and Vice President of the Tamil Nadu State Amateur Kickboxing Association, shared his personal connection to the sport.

Advertisement

“After four years of working within the kickboxing association to help grow the sport at a grassroots level, it is incredibly fulfilling to now own a franchise and contribute on such a prominent platform,” said Mr. Manikandan. “This venture is a natural progression of my passion for kickboxing and aligns perfectly with our brand's growth. I have always believed that the discipline required in the ring mirrors the core principles of business leadership—agility, strategic thinking, and resilience under pressure.” Mr. Manikandan also highlighted the league's potential to elevate local talent. "Kickboxing is surging in popularity across Tamil Nadu, and our athletes have consistently brought glory to our state and country. The Adissia Chennai Titans will provide a powerful platform for these aspiring athletes to showcase their skills and ascend to the next level." The "Adissia Chennai Titans" will compete in the KBSL's first season, aiming to build a team that embodies the strength and strategic prowess of its namesake.

Advertisement

About Adissia Developers: Headquartered in Coimbatore with regional offices in Chennai and an NRI office in Dubai, Adissia Developers is a trusted name in the real estate sector, serving local, regional, and international clients. The company specializes in developing DTCP-approved plots within gated communities across Tamil Nadu, offering secure, legal, and premium living environments.

With a passionate team of over 250 professionals, Adissia is known for its innovative approach, integrating advanced technology to make property transactions transparent and hassle-free. The company is committed to building lasting legacies and is expanding its portfolio to include plots, villas, and apartments in major cities, dedicated to quality and innovation in real estate.

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

