Aditya A. Shriram & Prashant J. Mahale re-elected as President & Vice President of AMAI

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 28: Aditya A. Shriram, Deputy Managing Director, DCM Shriram Ltd. has been re-elected as President of Alkali Manufacturers Association of India (AMAI), the august body of Rs.30,000 crore Alkali industry in the country. Prashant J. Mahale, Sr. Executive Vice President, Reliance Industries Ltd. was re-elected as Vice President at the 49th Annual General Meeting of AMAI held at New Delhi.

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An Industrial Engineer from Cornell University and an MBA from London Business School, Aditya has worked in various businesses and functions within the group. He is a strong advocate of safe and sustainable development, and his priority is growth with ethics and adoption of highest standards of ESG in business.

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Prashant Mahale is a seasoned professional with over 35 years of leadership experience across Petroleum Downstream, Petrochemicals, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty/ Bulk chemicals, and Pulp & Paper industries. At Reliance, he has successfully led businesses with P&L responsibility, managed Feedstock operations, and spearheaded Strategic Procurement and Commercial Contracts. A Chemical Engineer, Prashant further honed his leadership through executive programs at ISB Hyderabad, Darden School of Business (University of Virginia), and XLRI Jamshedpur.

AMAI represents producers of caustic soda, chlorine, soda ash and a few other related products which are an important segment of the chemical industry, providing inputs which find wide spread usage in a diverse range of industrial and consumer goods. The industry has espoused the spirit of Make in India and has been meeting most of the country’s needs for a long time against all odds including the onslaught of cheap imports. Major end use areas for caustic soda are in Aluminium processing, Textiles, Inorganic and Organic chemicals, soaps & detergents and pulp & paper and for soda ash in glass, soaps & detergents, silicate production, etc. Major uses of chlorine are to produce PVC, CPW, Chloromethanes, water/effluent disinfection besides usage in inorganic & organic chemicals.

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AMAI is doing pioneering work in imparting chemical safety training, particularly focused on chlorine, sodium hypochlorite, bleaching solution/powder, etc. the major chemicals used extensively for disinfection and are hazardous to handle.

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