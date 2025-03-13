NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) has secured the highest ranking among Indian retail companies in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The Company has achieved the number one position in the Indian retail sector and has been ranked fourth globally in the overall retail category.

With a score of 82, ABFRL has demonstrated its leadership in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance across its business operations. This accomplishment places ABFRL in the 99th percentile among global peers, earning the Company a prestigious place in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025.

The S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook evaluates companies based on their performance in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). It distinguishes Companies that exhibit strong corporate sustainability practices globally and in India. In 2025, out of 7,690 companies assessed across 62 industries, only 780 were included in the Yearbook, further reinforcing ABFRL's position as a frontrunner in sustainable fashion. This recognition underscores the Company's commitment to innovation, responsible growth, and setting new benchmarks for a more sustainable and inclusive future.

Ashish Dikshit, Managing Director, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., commented, "Sustainability is a fundamental pillar of our business strategy, and this recognition by S&P Global validates our continuous efforts towards responsible growth. Our commitment to ESG excellence is driven by innovation, collaboration, and a vision to create long-term value for all stakeholders. This achievement further strengthens our industry leadership and inspires us to set new benchmarks in sustainable business practices."

Dr. Naresh Tyagi, Chief Sustainability Officer, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., added, "Achieving a score of 82 and securing highest score globally in the Apparel Retail sector is a significant validation of our Sustainability initiatives. This recognition is the result of our structured ESG roadmap, cross-functional teamwork, and our ability to navigate complex and dynamic assessment criteria. We remain committed to further enhancing our sustainability performance and setting new benchmarks in the industry."

The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) is a widely recognized benchmark for corporate sustainability performance, evaluating thousands of companies worldwide based on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. ABFRL's inclusion in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025 highlights its leadership in sustainable business practices. This achievement reflects ABFRL's proactive approach to sustainability, climate action, circular economy initiatives, and ethical business operations. As ABFRL continues to embed sustainability into its core strategy, it remains focused on driving meaningful change across the industry and beyond.

ABFRL is part of a leading Indian conglomerate, The Aditya Birla Group. With revenue of Rs. 13,996 Cr. spanning retail space of 11.9 million sq. ft. (as on March 31, 2024), it is India's first billiondollar pure-play fashion powerhouse with an elegant bouquet of leading fashion brands and retail formats.

The Company has a network of 4,538 stores across approximately 37,952 multi-brand outlets with 9,047 points of sale in department stores across India (as on 30 th September 2024).

It has a repertoire of India's largest brands in Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England, established over 25 years. Pantaloons is one of India's leading fashion retailer, while Style Up is an emerging value retail format.

Company's international Brands portfolio includes - The Collective, Amongst India's largest multibrand retailers of international brands and has long term exclusive partnerships with select brands such as Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Forever 21, American Eagle, Reebok, Simon Carter and Galeries Lafayette.

The Company's foray into branded ethnic wear business includes brands such as Jaypore, Tasva & Marigold Lane. The Company has strategic partnerships with Designers 'Shantnu & Nikhil', 'Tarun Tahiliani', 'Sabyasachi' and 'House of Masaba'. This also encompasses the recently amalgamated TCNS portfolio of women's ethnic brands: W, Aurelia, Wishful, Elleven, and Folksong.

In addition, to cater to the needs of digitally native consumers, ABFRL is building a portfolio of Digital-first brands under its technology led 'House of D2C Brands' venture TMRW. TMRW is on a path to building a portfolio of Digital First brands in partnership with founders of emerging brands in the E-Commerce market.

