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Home / Business / Aditya Birla Group wires and cables business to train 40,000 electricians under Skill India programme

Aditya Birla Group wires and cables business to train 40,000 electricians under Skill India programme

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ANI
Updated At : 01:32 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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New Delhi, [India] August 31 (ANI): Aditya Birla Group's Wires and Cables business plans to skill and certify more than 40,000 electricians across India over the next year, as it looks to strengthen technical capabilities and promote safer electrical installations.

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The company said that the initiative, launched in partnership with the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI), will focus on equipping electricians with skills suited to evolving electrical requirements and technologies.

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The Skill India Electrician Training Programme has been aligned with the Government of India's Skill India Mission and is being implemented with ESSCI, which operates under the National Skill Development Corporation. The programme is designed to improve electricians' technical expertise, professional recognition and career opportunities.

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The first phase covers West Bengal, Assam, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Training sessions have already begun and are being conducted almost daily across these states. The Wires and Cables business aims to train 2,000 electricians ahead of its commercial launch later this year, with the wider programme targeting more than 40,000 participants over the following year.

The training will cover safe wiring practices, correct installation techniques, material selection, changing electrical load requirements and advanced wire technologies. The focus comes as electrical systems and products become more sophisticated, increasing the need for skilled professionals capable of undertaking installations safely and correctly.

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Participants who successfully complete the programme will receive a Skill India-aligned certification, a Professional Electrician Identity Card and a QR-enabled certificate and identity card linked to the government-recognised certification ecosystem. According to the company, these credentials are intended to formally recognise electricians' skills while improving customer confidence and expanding professional opportunities.

Beyond workforce development, the programme is aimed at improving standards across the electrical ecosystem. The company said the partnership with ESSCI would help build long-term relationships with electricians around skill development, trust and recognition, while contributing to safer electrical installations, informed product choices and higher industry standards. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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