Aditya Birla World Academy Marks 12th Year of 'Infinity', an Engaging and Interactive Ultimate Mathematics Challenge

Bringing Together 360 Students from 68 Schools Across Five Countries Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Aditya Birla World Academy marks 12th year of ‘Infinity’, an engaging and interactive mathematics challenge bringing together 120 teams, 360 students across 68 schools, across five countries including pan India participation and students from UAE, Qatar, Dubai, Kuwait. Founded by Mrs. Neerja Birla, ABWA anchors the initiative in its commitment to nurturing minds that think, create, collaborate, and lead with impact. Infinity is a school-led initiative designed to encourage students to engage with mathematics through reasoning, collaboration, and application, rather than speed-based testing alone.

The three-day programme is designed around a combination of individual and team-based rounds that rigorously assess logical reasoning, problem-solving abilities, and conceptual understanding. By moving beyond an overemphasis on speed and scores, the format makes mathematics engaging and meaningful for students. Participants navigate a diverse set of challenges, culminating in the selection of the Mathematician of the Year. In 2026, Agastya B. Khare from Oakridge International School, Bengaluru (Seniors), and Yerin Choi from Indus International School, Pune (Juniors), were crowned Mathematician of the Year, while Utpal Shanghvi Global School secured the Champion Trophy in the Senior category. The programme places strong emphasis on clarity of thought and methodological approach, alongside accuracy.

Over the past 12 years, more than 6,000 students from schools in India and overseas have participated in Infinity, reflecting the initiative’s steady growth and relevance in the school-education landscape.

Unlike conventional mathematics competitions, Infinity encourages students to explore multiple solution pathways and collaborate with peers from different schools and regions. This approach allows participants to engage more deeply with mathematical concepts while building teamwork and communication skills.

Commenting on the initiative, Ms. Shalini John, Principal, Aditya Birla World Academy, said, “Infinity was started to give students a different experience of learning mathematics — one that values thinking and discussion as much as arriving at the right answer. Its continuity over 12 years reflects the sustained interest among schools and students.” Mr. Prodipta Hore, Convener and Conceptualiser of Infinity, said, “Platforms like Infinity allow students to apply classroom learning in a collaborative setting. Such experiences are increasingly important as education systems place greater emphasis on analytical and problem-solving skills.” The 2026 edition of Infinity was supported by academic partners including BITS Pilani and Plaksha University, with faculty members and education leaders from these institutions engaging with students through keynote addresses and interactive sessions. Students also had the opportunity to interact with Dr. Mark Saul, a globally recognised American mathematician and educationist known for his work in mathematics education and gifted-student programmes, and for his leadership roles with the Mathematical Association of America (MAA). In addition, the initiative received support from organisations including the Lodha Foundation and Britannia Industries.

At Aditya Birla World Academy, learning is designed to extend beyond the classroom through platforms that encourage curiosity, collaboration, and real-world application. This year, the Infinity Trophy was sponsored by ABWA alumni who went on to build sortmyprep, an AI-powered exam-preparation platform supporting IB, IGCSE, and A-Level students through step-by-step solutions to past papers, real-time doubt solving, personalised performance analytics, and exam builders for unlimited practice. Founded by Aryaman Adhikary (CPO), Naman Kothari (COO), and Ananya Pritam (CEO)—all ABWA Batch of 2021 pass-outs—the venture stands as a reflection of how early exposure and opportunity at ABWA can translate into scalable, real-world impact.

Reflecting on their journey, Aryaman Adhikary, Co-founder, sortmyprep, said, “At ABWA, we learn to think beyond boundaries, take initiative, and believe in our ideas. The values and exposure we received here laid the foundation for our entrepreneurial journey.” About Aditya Birla World Academy Backed by Aditya Birla Education Trust, Aditya Birla World Academy (ABWA) is India's leading International School located in South Mumbai. ABWA strongly believes in the holistic development of its students. ABWA strives to create a cohesive learning environment that is conducive to developing a child's innate talents. In addition to focusing on academic excellence, ABWA students are encouraged to think critically and question the world around them. Further, through a wide range of extra and co-curricular activities, ABWA aims to develop children’s personalities and stimulate them to be mindful, sensitive, and responsible members of society. ABWA focuses on socio-emotional development to ensure that every child feels safe, supported, and motivated.

