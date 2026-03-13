Aditya Birla World Academy Opens Early Years Admission Enquiries for 2027-2028 in South Mumbai

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13: Aditya Birla World Academy (ABWA), under the Aditya Birla Education Trust, has commenced admission enquiries for Academic Year 2027-2028.

The school continues to build on its early years framework with the Nursery programme forming part of a seamless academic pathway from foundational learning through Grade 12. Applications for Nursery, LKG and higher grades across Cambridge Primary, Cambridge IGCSE, Cambridge A Levels and the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) will open in line with the forthcoming admissions schedule.

In the Times School Survey, ABWA has been ranked No. 1 among Mumbai Schools (International Curriculum) and No. 1 in Zone A - South Mumbai & Midtown for five consecutive years. Such independent recognitions have positioned it among the best international schools in Mumbai in recent years.

Founded under the leadership of Mrs. Neerja Birla, the school is guided by the belief that academic rigour must be balanced with empathy and care. This philosophy underpins its commitment to Nurturing Minds That Think. Create. Lead. Impact.

The most recent Grade 12 cohort recorded strong outcomes across both Cambridge and IB examinations, with students securing admissions to universities in the UK, USA, Canada, Europe and Asia across disciplines including Engineering, Business, Liberal Arts, Sciences, Design and Technology.

As an International School in Mumbai offering both Cambridge and IB pathways, ABWA integrates globally benchmarked academics with structured mentorship and university guidance. A 1:8 teacher-student ratio enables personalised academic planning and individual attention.

Beyond academics, the school places emphasis on character formation and leadership development. Its stated mission is to shape compassionate global leaders -- young individuals who combine intellect with empathy, ambition with humility, and individuality with a strong sense of community.

Student-led platforms such as INFINITY (inter-school mathematics challenge), FETE (creative and social impact festival), ABMUN, and Football Fiesta complement robotics, STEM initiatives and the arts, creating avenues for collaboration and applied learning.

Emotional well-being remains central to the school's framework. The Minds Matter curriculum, grounded in Positive Psychology and Social-Emotional Learning, supports resilience and self-awareness. The Happy Place, a student-led inter-school mental health festival, further extends this focus within the wider Mumbai student community.

The Nursery programme strengthens the school's early learning continuum, offering an inquiry-led introduction to literacy, numeracy and socio-emotional development within a structured international environment.

Commenting on the announcement, Ms Shalini John, Principal, Aditya Birla World Academy, said: "At ABWA, we prepare students not only for university, but for life. Our focus remains on clarity of thought, strength of character and the confidence to lead with empathy. As enquiries begin for 2027-2028, we look forward to welcoming families seeking a globally benchmarked yet values-driven education. At the heart of our journey is our belief in Nurturing Minds That Think. Create. Lead. Impact. We are committed to shaping compassionate global leaders -- young individuals who combine intellect with empathy, ambition with humility, and individuality with a strong sense of community."

Students from Aditya Birla World Academy have secured admissions to leading universities across the world, including institutions such as the University of Oxford, Imperial College London, University of Manchester, Cornell University, Carnegie Mellon University, New York University and the University of Southern California, among others. Graduates have progressed to universities across the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, Australia and Asia, reflecting the strong global orientation of the school's academic pathways. The learning environment at ABWA equips students to adapt confidently to international university curricula, preparing them to navigate new academic and cultural contexts with resilience and independence.

Admission enquiries for Academic Year 2027-2028 are now open. Detailed timelines will be communicated separately.

Parents may contact the Admissions Office at www.adityabirlaworldacademy.com/admission-enquiry Aditya Birla World Academy, Mumbai, for further information.

About Aditya Birla World Academy

Aditya Birla World Academy (ABWA), backed by the Aditya Birla Education Trust, is a leading international school located in South Mumbai. Guided by its vision of blending global standards with strong values, ABWA is committed to holistic education that goes beyond academics to nurture confident, compassionate, and responsible individuals.

Through a dynamic learning environment that encourages curiosity, critical thinking, and a growth mindset, ABWA empowers students to discover their individuality and develop into resilient global citizens. With a strong emphasis on character, empathy, and leadership, the school strives to shape young minds that are prepared to create meaningful impact in their communities and beyond--nurturing minds that Move the world.

