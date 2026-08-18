Aditya Kumar Halwasiya Acquires 6% Stake In Baazar Style Retail Through Block Deal

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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 18: Baazar Style Retail Limited (NSE - STYLEBAAZA, BSE - 544243), witnessed a significant change in its shareholder base, with Aditya Kumar Halwasiya acquiring Rs 45 lakh shares, representing around 6% stake, through a block deal valued at approximately ₹163 Cr. The transaction brings a sizeable individual holding into the shareholder base of the value-retail platform.

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The investment comes as Baazar Style Retail continues to expand its retail network across Eastern and other emerging Indian markets. The Company's store network has grown to 277 stores across 10 states and 198 cities as of June 30, 2026, with its cluster-based expansion strategy focused on strengthening its presence across core and focus markets.

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The entry of Aditya Kumar Halwasiya comes alongside the strategic investment already made by Cupid Limited, which holds warrants convertible into approximately 12% equity in Baazar Style Retail, of which warrants corresponding to approximately 3% have already been exercised into equity shares. Together, these developments represent a significant change in the Company's shareholder landscape and add a new dimension to its ongoing expansion.

The strategic association with Cupid also creates a massive retail distribution opportunity for its growing FMCG and consumer product portfolio. Baazar Style Retail's expanding store network can provide greater access to consumers across its markets, supporting product visibility and availability through an established retail platform.

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As Baazar Style Retail continues to expand its store network and Cupid scales its consumer business, the two businesses have scope to leverage their respective platforms across retail and consumer distribution. The combination can support wider product reach, stronger retail penetration and increased access to emerging consumption markets.

The development comes against a backdrop of continued operating growth at Baazar Style Retail. In Q1FY27, the Company recorded Revenue from Operations of ₹486.4 crore, up 29% YoY, while EBITDA stood at ₹71.9 crore, up 24% YoY. Store count increased from 232 to 277.

The latest developments mark a significant shift in Baazar Style Retail's shareholder landscape as the Company continues to scale its retail presence across India to a minimum of 500 stores within 3 years.

About Baazar Style Retail Limited

Baazar Style Retail Limited, established in 2013 and headquartered in Kolkata, is a value fashion retailer with a strong presence across Eastern India. The Company follows a cluster-based expansion strategy and, operates 277 stores across 10 states and 198 cities, covering approximately 2.6 million sq. ft. of rental area. Its core markets include West Bengal, Odisha, Assam and Bihar, with an expanding presence across focus markets.

The Company offers a comprehensive range of products for the entire family across Men, Women, Kids and Home categories, including apparel and general merchandise. Apparel contributed 87% of revenue in Q1FY27, while general merchandise accounted for 13%. The Company has also developed a portfolio of 11 private labels, which contributed 62% of revenue during Q1FY27, supporting its focus on brand building and customer engagement.

Baazar Style Retail continues to expand its retail network while focusing on underserved Tier-II, Tier-III and Tier-IV markets.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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