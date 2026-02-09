PNN

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9: Cupid Limited (Cupid, The Company), Mr. Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Chairman and Managing Director of Cupid Limited, has increased his equity stake in the company through a market purchase of 6,46,513 shares on 5 February 2026. The acquisition represents 0.24 percent of the company's total equity.

Advertisement

Following this transaction, Mr. Halwasiya's personal shareholding in Cupid Limited has increased to 32.82 percent. Consequently, the aggregate shareholding of the promoter and promoter group now stands at 45.80 percent.

Advertisement

This strategic increase in shareholding reflects the promoter's continued confidence in the company's long-term strategy, business fundamentals, and growth potential. The purchase of additional shares from the open market demonstrates a strong commitment to the company's future and reinforces belief in its ability to deliver sustained value over the long term.

About The Company

Advertisement

Established in 1993, CUPID Limited, India's premier manufacturer and brand of male and female condoms, water based personal lubricants, IVD kits, deodorants, perfumes, almond hair oil, body oils, petroleum jelly and other FMCG Products. The company operates with a strong commitment to public health and well-being, maintaining ethical business practices aligned with international standards.

In alignment with its strategic growth plans, the company has recently expanded its product offerings to include Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) such as fragrance products (Eau De Perfumes, Deodorants, Pocket Perfumes), personal care items (Toilet Sanitizers, Hair & Body Oils, Hair Removal Sprays, Face Wash), and other wellness solutions.

In March 2024, the company completed a strategic land acquisition in Palava, Maharashtra, enabling it to amplify its production capacity. As a result, the annual production capacity will be augmented by approximately 770 million male condoms and 75 million female condoms.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)